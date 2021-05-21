Candles help ease and de-stress your body and mind

New Delhi– Considering the amount of time we’ve been spending indoors, our homes have truly become our havens. As we battle out several things and our homes still serve as refuge, a beautiful way to nourish your space is by stocking up on beautiful, mood-lifting candles.

Home grown artisanal green perfumer, Naso Profumi, brings you an array of pure soy wax candles which contain healing powers that help ease and de-stress your body and mind. The healing properties of these natural ingredients are very effective for revival and rejuvenation.

Pick from an array of candles to freshen and brighten your home this season. While the candle burns creating a soothing aroma, dip your fingertips and use the pure soy on the back of your wrist and side of your neck for healing properties.

SAFFRON INFUSED IN MUSK & AMBER

The hearty saffron releases serotonin in the body and helps fight depression and anxiety. Sweet Amber opens the throat centre, treating goiters and other throat problems. It also improves self-esteem and confidence. The hearty saffron with musk and amber, helps fight anxiety and depression. It lures you to the bright side. A soothing musk infused in hearty saffron makes the atmosphere calm, warm and soothing, eases your mind. Helps in focus and concentration.

Price – 4,000.00, Pure Soy Wax Candle, Burns: 50 Hours, 610g/21.5oz

MUD INFUSED IN OUD

An Instant mood booster for your everyday work from home schedule to renew and replenish the mind body and soul.

Price – 4,000.00, Pure Soy Wax Candle, Burns: 50 Hours, 610g/21.5oz

BASIL INFUSED IN SAMBAC

Derived from the Persian word Yasmin, Jasmine literally translates to “Gift of God.” From time immemorial, it has represented magic and mystery in the Indian folklore.

Healing Powers: A mild aphrodisiac, with intoxicating properties, that dissolve emotional barriers and promote intimacy, while soothing the senses and calming anxiety.

Price – 2,000.00, Pure Soy Wax Candle, Burns: 50 Hours, 610g/21.5oz

MINT INFUSED IN ROSE & LEMON

The refreshing aura of fresh citrus and mint leaves meets the eternal romance of the rose to make a happiness inducing blend. Crowned as the king of flowers, the scent of the rose is a distinctly familiar olfactory sensation. Exude a passionate intensity and vivacity when you wear this lively fragrance.

Healing Power: Lures you to the bright side with increased energy levels and gives your mood a gentle upliftment.

Price – 2,000.00, Pure Soy Wax Candle, Burns: 50 Hours, 610g/21.5oz

TAMARIND INFUSED IN BERGAMOT

An exotic amalgamation of Italian and Indian scents come together for the creation of this deliciously fruity fragrance. Combining diverse odors ranging from mildly spicy Ielements, rich and succulent smells, to bittersweet aromas, this nuanced layering of flavours makes an indelible statement.

Healing Powers: Aids in relieving stress and known to induce great sleep!

Price – 4,000.00, Pure Soy Wax Candle, Burns: 50 Hours, 610g/21.5oz

BLACKCURRANT INFUSED IN LILAC

The fruity blackcurrant is fused with the winey aroma of red grapes and pomegranate seeds, creating a sweet and comforting fragrance that is exceptional. The fruitiness is combined with the warmth of the cedar-wood at the base, resembling pine-trees in the winter, curating a robust experience.

Healing powers: Emotionally uplifting Improves blood circulation Helps balance hormones and skin tone

Price – 2,000.00, Pure Soy Wax Candle, Burns: 50 Hours, 610g/21.5oz (IANS)