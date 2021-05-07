Bollywood Roundup: Soha Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Sunny Leone, and more…

Soha Ali Khan wants a ‘magic wand’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan could really use a magic wand right now, going by her social media post on Friday.

Soha posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram, where she is seen playing with a wand.

“Could really use a magic wand right about now,” she wrote on the image.

Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, also shared a video of her daughter running around and playing in the house.

“Keeping spirits high with our party for 1! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe,” she captioned the video.

Kunal and Soha got married in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

Twinkle praises James McAvoy for his plea to donate for Covid resources in India

Mumbai– Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has praised James McAvoy saying although the Scottish actor may not have the telepathic superpowers of his “X-Men” avatar, Professor X, but he has something almost as great — empathy.

Twinkle re-shared a video of the Hollywood star, where he is seen asking fans to help India deal with the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. He asked them to donate in order to raise funds for Covid-19 resources.

She captioned McAvoy’s video: “A big thank you to @jamesmcavoyrealdeal for helping @daivikfoundation with this cause. In real life James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier’s telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy.”

Earlier this week, McAvoy shared a video on the photo-sharing website, where he was heard saying: “I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. It is really bad. There is a massive crisis and there is a lack of oxygen.”

He captioned the video: “India needs help. You can help donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation.”

Sunny Leone’s diet won’t let her gorge on noodles!

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone sure is resilient when it comes to sticking to her diet. The actress posted a fun video on Friday, where she is seen trying not to get tempted by the bowl of noodles.

In the Instagram video, Sunny sniffs the bowl of noodles, but regrets that her diet regime doesn’t allow her to gorge on the dish. “When you are on a diet and have a craving for #Maggi,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sunny has been taking to her social media to also encourage fans and cheer them up as the country battles with the deadly second wave of Covid-19. Recently, she also joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in order to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi.

The actress is currently part of the reality show “Splitsvilla”. She shot for the show in Kerala earlier this year.

Neelam Pathania: Healthy competition in TV industry has improved quality of shows

Mumbai– Actress Neelam Pathania feels there is a healthy competition among all the players in the television industry when it comes to providing entertainment, which has worked in improving the overall quality of shows.

“Our industry is churning out interesting stories that are not just relatable but entertaining at the same time. While things were not going well in between, the industry is evolving for the better now. There is also healthy competition when it comes to providing wholesome entertainment to viewers,” she told IANS.

Neelam is currently seen on the show “Qurbaan Hua”, and she says she is quite similar to the character she portrays on the show.

“My character Godambhari is versatile in its own way. She is comical, sarcastic, emotional, loving and has negative shades too. We all have seen such characters in real life. I think we both are similar in the way we are emotional and loving. I like the comic streak in her, and that’s something I am learning from her and do try to carry that funny side home because it is quite entertaining,” she says.

Sameera Reddy posts fitness video for fans

Mumbai– Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to urge people to try and stay fit as they recover from Covid.

The actress and her family had tested positive for the virus recently and are in recovery mode. She posted a video of her and her kids, Hans and Nyra, working out. The three of them can be seen dancing and jumping in the video. She also spoke about how the kids are keeping her busy.

“Are you staying fit? Keep moving! Stay focused! You can do this #fitnessfriday One week post COVID recovery. Slow and steady but with fun and positive attitude. The kids are keeping me my toes. I have to take it easy with slow walks and light yoga. But this is a reminder to keep going with your fitness goals. Whatever they maybe! #fitnessmotivation #friday #messymama #naughtynyra #happyhans,” she posted.

Recently, Sameera posted a throwback picture of the time she was pregnant and wrote about how tough it is to raise kids in the pandemic. (IANS)