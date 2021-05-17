Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Armaan Malik, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Rakul Preet Singh: I’m a walking talking time table

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of her new film “Sardar Ka Grandson”. The actress relates to Radha, her character in the film, saying she is a walking talking time table.

Rakul’s character in the film is a very organised and level-headed person. Is the actress in real life somewhat like her on-screen avatar? “When (director) Kaashvi (Nair) narrated it to me and after she got to know me, she said Radha is Rakul! I am a little punctual about time and I have to do things right. I am a walking talking time table and I could relate a lot with Radha. So, I do agree to that part,” Rakul told IANS.

“Sardar Ka Grandson” is the story of Amreek played by Arjun Kapoor, who wants to fulfil a wish of his grandmother, essayed by Neena Gupta.

The film is all set to release on Netflix on May 18.

Armaan Malik: Request authorities not to hold 12th exams under these circumstances

Mumbai– Singer Armaan Malik on Monday tweeted to express his support to students, requesting concerned authorities to avoid holding class 12 board examinations under the current circumstances.

“I am in support of all students across boards who are being asked to appear for examinations during these dire times. It’s unfair and inhuman to expect anyone to be giving exams like this!!” Armaan wrote.

“I have no clue how the education setup is working currently in this scenario and maybe I don’t have accuracy in what I am talking about.. but I just feel for the students who have to go out there and give exams under such messed up conditions. That’s all,” the singer mentioned in a separate tweet.

Armaan also reacted to a fan asking him to tweet demanding cancellation of the class 12 board exams. Tagging the official account of the Ministry of Education, the singer tweeted: “I pray and hope that today they announce to cancel them brother.. humble request to all the concerned authorities to not hold 12th board examinations under these circumstances. @EduMinOfIndia.”

Commenting on his tweet, a user wrote: “People need to give exams to pass. Whether it’s fair or not . Delaying it more makes one more unsure of things . And cancelling it can be unfair to them too.”

To this, Armaan replied: “I hear ya. the back & forth causes even more mental pressure on students, I completely get that. But don’t you think it’s THE worst possible time to be holding exams? maybe try evaluating them on something else or grade them on their average scores across the year or something?”

Shilpa Shetty: Please don’t neglect your health, food, sleep or water intake

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on Monday to remind netizens that they need to be gentle towards themselves at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To be able to stay united and help each other, we need to be gentle with ourselves. Prioritise what needs and deserves your attention before everything else. Please don’t neglect your health, your food, your sleep, or even your water intake,” the actress tweeted.

“When you feel everything around you is overwhelming; straighten your back, release your tongue hitting the roof of your mouth, and loosen your shoulders. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. You can ensure everyone around you is okay only when you are okay. #MondayMotivation,” she further wrote.

The actress is gearing up to return to the screen after over a decade. She will be seen in the films “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2” soon. Her last release in Bollywood was “Apne”, in June 2007.

Bhumi Pednekar shares some ‘Monday motivation’

Mumbai– Bhumi Pednekar has shared some Monday motivation along with an Instagram picture she has shared for fans.

In the image, she poses in a mustard-hued boat neck blouse paired with denims, and strikes a smiling pose for the camera.

“Things are tough, but this too shall pass, it’s been a while so just some #mondaymotivation,” she wrote as caption.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in “Badhaai Do”. The film is the second instalment in the “Badhaai Ho” franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy “Hunterr” (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote “Badhaai Ho”.

Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’ to release digitally in June

Mumbai– Vidya Balan’s new starrer “Sherni” will release on OTT in June. The final announcement date is yet to be officially confirmed.

The film casts Vidya as an upright forest officer who strives for balance in the world of man-animal conflict while she seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The film is directed by Amit Masurkar, who earlier made waved helming “Newton” in 2017. Along with Vidya, the cast includes Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

“I’m excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer. I can’t wait for the ‘first day first stream’ of ‘Sherni’!” said Vikram Malhotra, producer and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment. Bhushan Kumar, producer, T-Series, claimed this was one of the most unconventional and engaging films he has produced.

“The film is an intriguing tale of triumph that will not only entertain audiences, but offer them an experience of adventure in the comfort of their homes,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, the digital platform releasing the film.

Neena Gupta: Actors now have chance to pick up stuff that’s ‘hatke’

Mumbai– Veteran actress Neena Gupta had no inhibition about portraying a nonagenarian in the upcoming film “Sardar Ka Grandson”. She says nowadays, just like filmmakers, actors too have a chance to pick stuff that is “hatke” (unconventional).

Neena play Sardar a fiery old grandmother with a heart pf gold, who has a wish to see her home in Lahore. The 61-year-old brought tries bringing alive a 90-year-old with the aid of prosthetics for the perfect look.

Talking about actors now pushing the envelope and not shying away from portraying older characters, Neena told IANS: “It is because times have changed. and the way people are writing scripts — various kinds of scripts. The way actors are getting a variety of roles and the most important thing is that the audience is accepting it have also helped. It is a very encouraging thing.”

She hopes that the audience likes her role in the film.

“If people like me in this film, it will be such a great thing for me and I think there will be a lot of other actors who would also have the courage to do something like this. The first thing I said was ‘I don’t want to play such an old woman’, but when I read the script I said ‘I have to do it’,” she said.

The actress added: “Nowadays, we actors have a chance to pick up stuff that is a little ‘hatke’, different, and not the usual stuff. Actors are very happy to experiment — like the producers, directors and writers are experimenting. It is a great time.” (IANS)