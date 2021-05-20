Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Kashika Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Payal Ghosh excited about beach song she shot for ‘Red’

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh shot for a sensual song with Krushna Abhishek for her upcoming film “Red”. She says they had to work hard to shoot the song and that the energy was high while filming it.

“It’s a lovely song. It was a hot sunny day and we had to work hard to shoot the song but the energy was high and we completed the shoot just on time. It’s a song that everyone will love and I just hope we can shoot the film the soon after the situation eases out in country,” Payal said, about the film directed by Ashok Tyagi.

On the current pandemic situation, she added: “We are facing a dire situation but we will get through this. Let’s help each other out during these times of need and fill the protocols.”

Kashika Kapoor: No one can teach you to act

Mumbai– Actress Kashika Kapoor feels no one can teach an artiste how to act, adding that acting workshops and classes can just make the craft fun for an artiste.

“Nobody can make you an actor or teach the art of acting to you. Acting workshops have only made it fun and consistent for me to practise acting, not learn acting. I’d rather put in my own skills than trying to adapt to someone else’s. That’s the best part about acting. I’m a born actor and I know it. I don’t need to learn acting. I’m bound to practise it,” she declared.

She added that she comes from a background that has nothing to do with showbiz.

“I belong to a simple family where we didn’t have any association with the entertainment industry, but it was my passion for this art that made me pursue acting. Growing up, I used to watch a lot of movies and listen to Bollywood music. Soon I developed an interest in acting. With the support of my family, I started learning singing, Kathak and martial arts at the age of five,” she says.

Taapsee Pannu: Just hanging there, staying afloat

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu took to social media on Thursday to express her state of mind amid lockdown with a throwback picture that triggers melancholic moods.

Taapsee shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she is posing in a swimming pool, staying afloat. Alongside the photo, Taapsee wrote: “Just hanging there… Staying afloat…. One day at a time…. Waiting….. Throwback pictures don’t always make u smile.”

Taapsee recently took to social media to mourn the demise of Shooter Chandro Tomar, fondly known as Shooter Dadi, whose life inspired her 2019 film “Saand Ki Aankh”. While the role of Chandro was played by actress Bhumi Pednekar in the film, Taapsee essayed the avatar of Shooter Prakashi Tomar.

The actress has several films lined up, including “Looop Lapeta”, “Rashmi Rocket”, “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu”.

Bhumi decided to devote time to Covid-affected on seeing what her mother went through

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says the ordeal her mother faced owing to Covid-19 made her realise that if the privileged people of the country went through such a harrowing time amidst the pandemic, it must be worse for others.

“When I saw what my mother was going through because of the virus, I had told myself that I would devote time to save as many people as possible. If we, the privileged people of the country, can go through such harrowing time, just imagine what others much be going through,” she said.

“It is our duty as citizens of the country to stand up and do something. It is our duty to be there for our fellow citizens,” she added.

About her initiative, Covid Warrior, she said: “It has been overwhelming to receive so many SOS calls from across the country. Our mission has been to help as many people as possible. I am sure we will win over the virus. For now, we will have to stand next to each other and help. We will have to constantly look out for each other.” (IANS)