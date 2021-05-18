Bollywood Roundup: Neha Kakkar, Shama Sikander, Krystle D’souza, and more…

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s new song is about life after marriage

New Delhi– Newly-wed singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreeet Singh released their latest number “Khad tainu main dassa” on Tuesday, and the song is all about post-wedding life of a just married pair.

Neha and Rohanpreet feature in the video as a young couple. The song starts with Rohanpreet forgetting Neha’s birthday. She reproaches him saying he has changed after marriage, he retorts saying she takes him for granted now.

The harmless bickering make up the gist of the song that has been composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics written by Kaptaan. The video is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Neha announced the release of the song on Instagram with a clip of the video. “#KhadTainuMainDassa Out Now! @rohanpreetsingh Aaja Phir Chal! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt,” she wrote as caption, sharing the YouTube link of the song in her bio.

By evening, the song had 723680 likes on Instagram, with 1805831 views and over 164000 likes on YouTube.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October 2020, and had dropped the song “Nehu da vyah” around the time.

Shama Sikander is ‘trying to help as many lives as possible’ through virtual fundraiser

Mumbai– Actress Shama Sikander has joined a virtual fundraiser initiative to raise money for Covid patients, and she says she is trying to reach as many people as she can to provide help.

“It’s the most difficult time we have seen in our lives. We are trying to reach as many people as we can. I am taking part in this virtual fundraiser to raise money, which can directly go to the aid of the suffering people through verified institutions. We have to follow all the SOPs asked of us. We are trying to save as many lives as possible. I pray and hope that we all get through this sooner than later,” said Shama, who is on board with Mission Oxygen to raise funds, and is also trying to get beds and oxygen for those in need.

The actress told IANS that she, too, has experienced loss due to the pandemic.

“My heart cringes to see our country in this state last few days have been really heavy, I have my own family members going through lack of oxygen, one of my very dear friend’s sisters lost her life to Covid due to lack of oxygen. It’s been too much on us as a family and as a nation,” shares the actress.

Krystle D’souza posts a pic from the beach

Mumbai– Actress Krystle D’souza took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning picture from the beach.

In the image she looks gorgeous in black net beachwear worn with a sarong. She completes the look with stylish shades and open hair. The sun can be seen setting behind her, against the backdrop of serene ocean waves.

“Sometimes in the winds of change we find our true direction,” she captioned the image, on a philosophical note, with an orange heart emoji.

The actress recently featured in the recreated version of the song “Ek bewafaa” by Bharat Goel. She shares the screen with Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia in the song. The original song is from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film “Bewafaa”, which released in 2005.

Krystle is also part of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Chehre”. The thriller is helmed by Rummy Jafry. The film’s release date has been pushed multiple times owing to the pandemic.

Shweta Tripathi: Important for actors to have fitness-oriented approach while working

Mumbai– Shweta Tripathi, who tested Covid positive a few months back, is back to work. The actress is shooting for the show “Escaype Live”, and says the virus has left her weak. However, she focuses on a health and fitness regime very strictly, and be fit enough to face all hurdles.

“While I understand how every career choice has its own sets of hurdles and difficulties to overcome, I think that having a fitness-oriented approach while working in the film industry can help an actor a long way,” she says.

She adds: “In instances such as the climax shoot of ‘Mirzapur’ when the whole cast was so vested in the scene, we ditched our lunch break without a second thought even while shooting in heat because of the intense zone we were all in. Such situations always require your body to be there and support you to portray the kind of emotions that we do, which is what fitness promotes the most for us.”

The actress recently shot in the scorching heat of 40 degrees Celsius in Benaras and then went on to shoot in the cold climes of Malani, at five degrees Celsius.

Mahekk Chahal shares antidote to combat fear

Mumbai– Actress Mahekk Chahal has shared her antidote to fight fear. Mahekk, who is currently in Cape Town, posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a black and white outfit on Monday outlining a simple logic.

“Let your faith be bigger than your fears,” she wrote as caption, tagging her post with #khatronkekhiladi11, #fearfactor, #capetown, #workmode, #actor, @colorstv.

Mahekk is in Cape Town shooting for “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The shooting of this season began in May, and the show will be aired in the last week of June.

Others who will be seen in the reality show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya. (IANS)