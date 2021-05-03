Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Shilpa Shetty, Aahana Kumra, and more…

Neha Dhupia urges fans to ‘stay strong’, ‘stay safe’

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia on Monday tweeted urging fans to stay strong as India battles the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The actress requested all to stay at home and be safe, but also encouraged them to be “positive”.

“Stay strong, stay positive , stay home , stay safe,” she wrote.

Talking about the situation today, the actress also posted: “Somewhere between hope and despair…”

Neha has always been very vocal about the issues that she believes in. She also took to social media recently to talk about how we should “normalise” breastfeeding and not “sexualise” it. She spoke about how breastfeeding mothers are looked at in a sexual manner.

Neha and her husband actor Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby after six months after their wedding. The couple had a baby girl, Mehr, in 2018.

Shilpa Shetty’s note to encourage fans: Believe it will get better from here

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to share a motivating message for her fans.

She posted a picture that shows her meditating in the mountains, with the text: “Overthinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. It’ll make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath, exhale and have faith. What’s meant to be, will be.”

In the caption, she wrote about how we must try to help those who we can. She also spoke about the importance of believing that the situation will get better with time.

“We’re all reading about the actual situation around us and it is absolutely devastating. This news plays on the mind all the time and leads the mind to very dark places. But then, there are posts and news about complete strangers helping people desperately in need of help. People who are cooking meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers driving down to people needing medical assistance, and doctors providing information and guidance via online sessions. So reassuring! If we can do something for someone, we definitely must! But if not, don’t panic excessively. Tune out for a little while, inhale deeply, and believe that it will get better from here. Live in the NOW. Together, we WILL overcome this. We will walk through this time towards a better tomorrow. Faith and hope are what we need right now,” she wrote.

The actress will be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel of 2003 film “Hungama”. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhas. Shilpa will also be seen in the film “Nikamma”, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Aahana Kumra: Recovery mode on

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra on Monday took to Instagram to talk about her recovery post Covid.

The actress posted a picture sitting in a park, dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim shorts. She wrote about how she is recovering from Covid and added that “doing nothing” is actually the “best” for her at this point in time.

“Recovery mode on! Sometimes doing nothing is the best thing you can do! #staystrongindia #stayhome #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staysafe #stayhappy #recovery #postcovidrecovery #covidwarriors #covid_19 #mondayblues #monday #mondaymotivation #health #healtheworld #prayersforall #india #staystrong #aahanakumra,” she wrote.

The actress had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back.

Aahana will soon be seen in the short film titled “Happy Birthday”, which also features Anupam Kher. She is also part of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film, “India Lockdown” and has also bagged the remake of French television drama “Call My Agent!”. The actress also has a role in the period drama “Shamshera” starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Vir Das raises about Rs 7 lakh for charity

Mumbai– Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.

“Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome,” Vir tweeted.

Last month, he had shared on the micro-blogging website that he was hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

Deepika shares mental health helpline contacts to deal with crisis

Mumbai– Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared a list of verified mental health helplines on Instagram, highlighting the significance of strong mental and emotional health in the time of surging Covid pandemic.

“As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation,” she wrote, along with 12 slides in varied shades of pink that contain the essential numbers.

Several Bollywood stars have been using their social media platforms to pitch in with assistance for the Covid-affected over the past few days. These include Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Almost every B-Town celebrity has also been appealing on social media to encourage fans to help in whatever way possible, not to pay heed to rumours and stay safe. (IANS)