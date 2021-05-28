Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhillar, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Manushi Chhillar roped in by Unicef to raise menstrual hygiene awareness

Mumbai– On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was roped in by Unicef to raise awareness on the issue in India.

“Poor menstrual hygiene affects the health and wellbeing of women and especially girls, but we don’t very often discuss this. The existing culture of silence, misinformation and harmful myths around menstruation denies many girls the future and opportunities that they deserve,” Manushi, who is working towards awareness on menstrual hygiene in India through Project Shakti, said.

The current Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated menstruation-related challenges for women and girls, such as disruption of access to sanitary products and correct information on periods and more.

She added: “Covid-19, lockdown and safety precautions have disrupted access to sanitary products, adding to the challenges they face. We need to speak up to dispel menstruation related taboos and stigma, sensitize men and boys to be supportive of girls; and support availability of essential sanitary products for girls and women in times of crisis.”

John Abraham, Pooja Bhatt thank Delhi Police for arresting 2 people for beating stray dog to death

Mumbai/New Delhi– A day after Delhi Police arrested two people in connection with brutally beating and killing a stray dog, Bollywood actor John Abraham took a moment to appreciate the force for taking quick action against them and also urged the Prime Minister’s Office to raise a voice against animal brutality.

On Thursday, South East Delhi DCP R.P. Meena said the police arrested two people for mercilessly thrashing a stray dog.

The video of the dog being thrashed with a stick had gone viral on social media.

He said that the Police had registered a case at the Okhla Industrial area Police station on the complaint of Gaurav Gupta, animal welfare officer of People for Animals, an NGO.

Taking to Twitter, Abraham said, “Thank You DCP South East Delhi and your team for your swift action against this gruesome act. We need more officers like you to come together and implement stricter laws against animal cruelty. I urge Blue Cross of India and PMO India and others to rally together against violence of such kind. Brutality in any form should not be tolerated. Raise your voices against animal cruelty!”

Meena also responded to the tweet of the Bollywood actor and said, “Thank you John Abraham for calling and appreciating efforts of DCP South East Delhi team for responding promptly and arresting the accused.”

On Friday, Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt also thanked Delhi Police for taking swift action against the accused.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Gratitude for the swift action taken! This will go a long way to ensure safety and compassion towards animals.”

In another tweet she said, “Thank you DCP South East Delhi. This is much, much needed! Your swift action and stand on the same is truly appreciated.”

Akshay Kumar urges all to #BreakTheTaboo on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar urged all to break taboos surrounding menstruation, on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday.

Akshay cited his 2018 release “Pad Man” to highlight the issue. The R. Balki film was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a smalltown entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.

“Today is World Menstrual Hygeine day. Doing #Padman in 2018 opened my eyes to what women go through because of stigma and lack of basic sanitary facilities. Thankfully things are improving by the year. @mrsfunnybones and I will forever stay with the cause. #BreakTheTaboo,” Akshay wrote on Twitter, tagging wife Twinkle Khanna who tweets as @mrsfunnybones and who is one of the producers of the 2018 film.

Commenting on Akshay Kumar’s tweet, fans appreciated the actor for choosing a subject like menstruation and sanitary pads for his film.

“Thanks for bringing such sensitive issue in mainstream sir, you are forever our idol more power to you,” commented a fan.

“More than Boxoffice numbers, it earned love, respect and appreciation from everyone,” wrote another fan.

Sonakshi Sinha: Current situation makes us think hard about climate change

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha says that it is important to value the environment we live in.

“We end up in the environment we create for ourselves, and we must make sure that it’s beautiful. The current situation around us is making us think hard about climate change, and the kind of effect it has on our planet. As responsible individuals, if we make small sustainable changes to our daily routine then together, we can create a healthier environment to live in,” she says.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Sonakshi, along with actress Tara Sharma, will be seen on the digital property “Earth Champions”, which streams on the Sony BBC Earth Instagram page.

On screen, Sonakshi is all set to make her web series debut with “Fallen”, where she plays a cop. She is also part of “Bulbul Tarang”, which will have a digital release, and will be seen in the film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Kunal Kemmu is an Insta poet!

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu revealed his poetic side on social media on Friday, penning random thoughts about the pandemic and the recent spate of cyclones in rhyme.

“Troubled are the times like rough weather at sea

But happiness will begin with you and me

The times may be tough and smiles may be few

We may need to change a few things both old and new

We are capable of making things better inside and out

We will see through this too, without a doubt

Sometimes it may feel dark and look like it won’t change ever

The best and worst thing about time is this, nothing lasts forever,” he wrote.

Kunal posted his poem with two pictures on Instagram, sporting a bright blue T-shirt as he looked into the camera intensely. (IANS)