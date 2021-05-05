Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Anushka Ranjan, Vidya Malavade, and more…

Malaika Arora: Started cooking because of my son

Mumbai– Malaika Arora says she started cooking because of her son Arhaan Khan.

Malaika will be seen on the fourth episode of “Star Vs Food”. She cooks her all-time favourite comfort food, Malabar fish curry, for her close ones including sister Amrita Arora, and friends Preeta Sukhtankar and Sarvesh Shashi

On entering the kitchen, Chef Prateek Sadhu asks her how she planned to cook in the kitchen in stilettos.

Malaika replied: “If I had a choice, I would sleep in stilettos. I have already thought two steps ahead of you, I am a mom, so I am always well prepared. So, I have come with comfy shoes and I am fully prepared.”

She added: “I really look forward to days like this because it has all my passion in it, which is spending time with my near and dear ones, my dear friends, cooking, learning something that I don’t know, meeting new people, raiding a kitchen.”

On how often she cooks, Malaika said: “Whenever I get the time. My son loves it actually, he likes. I actually started cooking because of him.”

“He once came back from school and he told me, ‘mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don’t know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often,” she said on the show, which airs on Discovery+.

Anushka Ranjan urges all to take Covid protocols seriously

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Ranjan, who was last seen in the film “Gulabi Lens”, has urged all to take protocols seriously, given the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Let’s all stay strong in this. We have a difficult situation at hand and we have to follow all protocols extremely seriously. If possible, let’s double mask when we go out if we go out. We have to sanitise and maintain social distancing when we are out. Let’s get vaccinated whenever the situation arises,” Anushka said.

She added: “Do help the right foundations and be accountable that our donations are used for the right purposes. We have no choice but to defeat this virus. It can’t get the better of us at any cost. My prayers and love to all. Let’s stay safe and healthy.”

Anushka made her debut in Bollywood with “Wedding Pullav” in 2015. She was later seen in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”.

In 2020, she starred in the web show “Fittrat”, which also stars Krystle D’Souza and Aditya Seal.

Vidya Malavade says her ‘party animal’ avatar in ‘Bamini And Boys’ is a contrast to her

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Malavade plays an outspoken party animal in the upcoming web series “Bamini And Boys”, and she says the role is quite the opposite of who she is in real life.

“This was an exciting challenge I took up. There was so much to experiment with my character since I am generally very quiet whereas Bamini is the complete opposite. She is a party animal. This was definitely a good change for me,” said Vidya.

The show features Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit along with Vidya. “Working with this cast was fun. All three of them are super talented. The show is going to be a comedy riot with Bamini and her Boys, who she fondly addresses as ‘Dahlings’. Hope the viewers enjoy the show and my new avatar as Bamini as much as we enjoyed making it,” she said.

She describes her character Bamini as gorgeous, generous, ambitious and fun-loving among other things.

“I play Bamini, who is drop-dead gorgeous and uses it for her benefit but is not egoistic about it. She is a single mother who is very ambitious, generous, fun-loving and loves all the attention she gets. Playing the role of Bamini has been a fun roller coaster ride for me since I have never played such an animated, fun and a child-woman like character,” she said about the show, which streams from May 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sonu Sood to those who couldn’t save loved ones: You didn’t fail, We did

Mumbai–Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said anyone who has lost a loved one due scarcity of oxygen or injection has not failed.ï¿½

“Anyone who has lost a loved one due toï¿½ scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell themï¿½ You didn’t fail, We did,” Sonu tweeted late on Tuesday night.

Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the Covid crisis. He and his team recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital, and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.

On May 3, Sonu thanked Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for backing his appeal for free education to children of those who lost their lives to Covid.

“Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen,” Sonu wrote to Priyanka, along with a folded hands emoji. (IANS)