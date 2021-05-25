Bollywood Roundup: Mahika Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Mahika Sharma: Miss my walks and meeting people

Mumbai– Actress Mahika Sharma says she misses her walks and meeting people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Its been a year and half I’m not able to go for my morning and late night walks on the streets. I’m missing that a lot, and interacting with people who greets you and make your day. I miss going out to a friend’s house and surprising them. Virtual meetings are now quite boring. I don’t enjoy them at all,” she tells IANS.

On work front the actress is looking to get back on screen. “I’m waiting to get back to screen. I’m looking for a challenging role. I’m being offered roles, but I don’t want to act like a bechari,” she claimed.

Jacqueline Fernandez soaks in the glow

New Delhi– Jacqueline Fernandez’s new picture post on Tuesday should surely pep up fans who are looking for some sunshine amid the pervading gloom all around.

In the Instagram frame, the actress sits on the floor in a floral summer dress, with sunshine brushing across her face as she seems to savour the glow.

“You can rise up from anything,” she wrote as caption, with a red heart and a flexing bicep emoji to underline her message of love and empowerment.

The actress’ date diary is packed for now. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” coming up with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Jacqueline has been actively involved with social service lately, having launched her foundation named You Only Live Once (YOLO), which aims at providing food and shelter to the needy.

Shilpa Shetty returns as judge on ‘Super Dancer 4’

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back as a judge on the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. The actress was on a break after her family tested positive for Covid-19 a while back.

“I’m happy to be back on the sets of ‘Super Dancer 4’. These kids and the entire crew are all my family and I definitely missed them. I’m finally back and we are having a blast. It’s an honour for me to be here and watch these incredibly talented bunch of boys and girls,” she says.

She was accompanied by her “Dhadkan” co-actor Suniel Shetty on the shoot.

The actress had informed on social media that her husband Raj Kundra, children — Viaan and Samisha — as well as in laws had tested positive for Covid earlier this month. She had put all projects on hold and actress Malaika Arora Khan had filled in for her on the show.

Once her family recovered, Shilpa had posted a video of her house being sanitised on Instagram.

“Super Dancer: Chapter 4” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kareena’s birthday wish for ‘brother-in-law’ Kunal Kemmu: Have a lovely one

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor penned a note for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday on Tuesday along with a throwback picture on Instagram.

The photograph features Kareena in a hot-pink bikini posing along with her husband Saif, son Taimur, Kunal, niece Inaaya and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

“Happy Birthday, brother in law… I promise we will recreate this picture soon… have a lovely one,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier this year, Kareena was blessed with her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. (IANS)