Bollywood Roundup: Mahekk Chahal, Vivana Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Mahekk Chahal’s mantra: Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be

Mumbai– Actress Mahekk Chahal, who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” in Cape Town, had some instant pop philosophy to spare in Friday’s Instagram post.

“Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be,” Mahekk wrote along with a picture where she is dressed in an all-black playsuit. She completes her look with hot-pink lipstick and a ponytail.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” is hosted by Rohit Shetty and shooting of this season began earlier this month. The show will be aired in the last week of June.

Others who will be seen in the reality show this season include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

Vivana Singh: Have no reservations about playing a mother on screen

Mumbai– Actress Vivana Singh, or Maharani Rajeshwari in the show “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”, says playing a mother to three adults is challenging.

“To be honest, I have no reservations about playing a mother on television, if I believe the character is substantial and puts me in a situation where I feel challenged as an actor. I have mostly played young negative lead roles till date, but this character offers me something very different. I have never really played a mother to three adults. To be able to carry that kind of motherly emotion while also enacting the role of the evil Maharani Rajeshwari to the T, will be a creative leap for me,” she says.

She hopes to portray it well and learn something new from the role.

“I truly hope to bring my own unique touch to the character and look forward to learning something new out of it every day. I have never been considered to play a mother on screen, so when Apna Time Bhi Aayega came my way, I took it as destiny’s plans for me as I strongly believe in grace and plans of divinity,” she says about working in the Zee TV show.

Shilpa Shetty welcomes new member Truffle to her family

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a new member in her family on Friday — a pet dog she has named Truffle. Shilpa posted a video on Instagram and shared that the new furry friend is a birthday gift for her son Viaan.

“Introducing TRUFFLE our new family member. Viaans been begging for another pet. and I promised him, would get him one when he’d turn 10 and can look after it. He’s earned it a year earlier, been such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling,” Shilpa wrote as caption.

Earlier in the day, Shilpa had posted a birthday wish for her son, who turned nine years on Friday, along with a throwback video of the boy’s fourth birthday celebrations in which he does a special dance.

“There’s so much to say, So much to do… You’re growing up too fast, I’m not even done hugging you.

“This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss… makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be. You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You’ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I’m a proud mommy!

Sunny Leone is ‘addicted’ to this!

Mumbai– Sunny Leone has revealed what she is addicted to, in a social media video she posted on Friday.

In the Instagram clip, she seems to be on set of the reality show “Splitsvilla”. Co-host Rannvijay Singha can be seen in the background.

The clip shows Sunny standing with her back towards the camera in an off-shoulder dress, as a crew member uses a massage gun on her back.

Rannvijay is heard telling her: “She has a problem… She is addicted”, while Sunny enjoys the massage.

“My addiction!! @rannvijaysingha,” Sunny wrote as caption for the video clip.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot her the upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Malaika: Amrita and I have lots in common with Karisma and Kareena

Mumbai– Malaika Arora has opened up on how close she is to sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as her sister Amrita. She finds a lot of similarities between the two sets of siblings.

“Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain. We are very similar… Humare kafi likes and dislikes similar hain. But humara group ka naam har hafte change hota hai. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai. So, everything revolves around food,” she said.

The actress also spoke about the importance of friendship and said that one must never lose touch with friends.

“Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your respective fields, but keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it,” she said, on the set of “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)