Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, and more…

When Madhuri Dixit got emotional watching a dance dedicated to Saroj Khan and her

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was recently moved to tears by a performance honouring her and the late choreographer Saroj Khan, on the dance reality show “Dance Deewane”.

Madhuri celebrates her birthday on May 15, and contestants Pallavi Tolye and Siza Roy dedicated a performance of “Tabah ho gaye” from the 2019 film “Kalank” to the actress for her special day, as well as ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away last year on July 3.

Incidentally “Tabah ho gaye”, as Madhuri said on the show, was her last collaboration with Saroj Khan, before the choreographer’s untimely death.

On seeing the performance, Madhuri had tears. Calling it a “brilliant performance”, she said: “Seeing you dance, it felt like I was watching her (Saroj Khan) perform. It was like seeing Saroj ji stand right in front of me. When you danced on ‘Tabah ho gaye’, which was my last song with her, the memories of her teaching me came rushing back. I remember that she would always reward a deserving performance with Rs 101. Today, on behalf of her, I would like to reward you both with Rs 101!”

“Dance Deewane” airs on Colors.

Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note on mother’s birthday

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon penned a note on the occasion of her mother Veena’s birthday on Thursday, and shared it with fans on social media.

Raveena posted a string of throwback pictures of her mother on Instagram, besides a few where she poses alongside her mother.

“You’ve given me your best, but I still will never surpass the beauty That you are (heart and love emoji), inward and out.. you made me and gave me all, I love you mom! Happy birthday! #veenatandon #13thMay2021,” Raveena wrote alongside the images.

Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “KGF 2”. She will be seen playing Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Raveena will also make her OTT debut soon in the series “Aranyak”.

Sunny Leone’s birthday message for all: Wear a mask

Mumbai– Sunny Leone celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday. She tanked fans and followers for their wishes and also requested them to stay strong and safe amidst the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you everyone for all your amazing bday wishes. My wish for all of you is to stay safe, be strong, wear a mask and please let’s spread love not hate!! God Bless you all!,” Sunny shared in an Instagram post.

Sunny recently took to social media on the occasion of Mother’s Day to encourage mothers who are trying hard to keep their children safe and healthy amid the pandemic.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” and the web series “Anamika”.

Krystle D’souza believes in ‘trust and some pixie dust’

Mumbai– When it comes to basic diktat in life, actress Krystle D’souza banks on trust and some pixie dust. The actress revealed the notion with an Instagram photo she posted on Thursday.

In the photo, Krystle wears a yellow ribbed tank-top and black shorts. She completes her look with hoop earrings and sunglasses. The image captures her throwing sand at the camera.

“Trust and some pixie dust,” Krystle wrote alongside the image.

The actress was recently seen in the recreated version of “Ek bewafaa” by Bharat Goel. The number is originally sung by Sonu Nigam in the 2005 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film “Bewafaa”, and also features Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia.

Priyanka Chopra: Over 14,000 good Samaritans helped us raise $1mn

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that over 14,000 contributors have helped raise $1 million, to help India amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Priyanka shared a video on Instagram late on Wednesday night according to India time, featuring a world map and the countries from where donations have poured in to help India.

“Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world,” she wrote alongside the video.

Priyanka added: “Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process. All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more.”

Priyanka shared that the fundraising target is now $3 million.

“We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @give_india for the incredible work you are doing on ground,” the actress concluded. (IANS)