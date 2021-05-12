Bollywood Roundup: Himanshi Khurana, Salman Khan, Arjun Bijlani, and more…

Himanshi Khurana channels inner ‘Black Rose’ in new pic

Mumbai– Punjabi star and “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Himanshi Khurana strikes a killer black pose in a new photo she posted on Wednesday.

In the black and white picture she shared on Instagram, Himanshi is dressed in embellished Indian wear. She completes her look with thick lashes and chooses to leave her long tresses open, as she gives a smoldering glance to the camera.

For the caption, she dropped two black circle emojis and wrote: “Black Rose”.

Himanshi made her debut in the Punjabi Music industry with the song “Jodi: Big day party” in 2010. She later made her debut in acting with the hit film “Sadda Haq”. In 2018 she made her debut as a singer with the song “High standard”.

She gained greater fandom in Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with fellow contestant Asim Riaz was loved by the audience. Asim and Himanshi have appeared in a few songs together like “Kalla sohna nai” and “Khyaal rakhya kar” among others.

Arjun Bijlani joins initiative to help Covid patients find beds

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Bijlani has tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He says that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.

The actor has been appointed as cause ambassador of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN)’s Find A Bed initiative.

The initiative was started by over 20,000 students across 160 cities.

“This initiative is the need of the hour. To fight the dreaded disease, we all need to come together and pitch our contribution. I hope this campaign helps as many people as possible. These students have done an incredible job, and they have my full support,” he told IANS.

“This is a platform where all information about beds is available. Also, you can spot your nearest Covid centre and you can also build a Covid centre. I am glad to be part of the cause as the cause ambassador for this initiative,” said Arjun, who is currently in Cape Town to shoot the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

On Tuesday, the movement had named Aahana Kumra as a cause ambassador.

Salman Khan appeals against piracy ahead of ‘Radhe’ release

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video urging fans to watch his new film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” on the official pay-per-view platform where it releases on May 13, and not to resort to piracy.

In the video, Salman says in Hindi: “Many people work hard while making a film and I feel very sad when some people resort to piracy to watch it. I would ask for a commitment from all of you that please enjoy films on the right platform. This Eid will be about the audience’s commitment — no piracy in entertainment.”

“Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is Salman’s Eid release for 2021, and is scheduled to drop digitally on Thursday. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanungo and Randeep Hooda.

Parineeta Borthakur wants to participate in reality shows

Mumbai– Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who was last seen in “Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare”, is keen on participating in reality TV shows next. The actress says that she wants the audience to see how she truly is.

“After doing fiction shows on screen now, I want to introduce myself to my audience. And I feel reality TV is the best medium. Also, I want to challenge myself and try doing something I’m not comfortable with. I wish to do reality shows and by God’s grace it may happen soon,” she says.

While she feels that she might not make it till the end on “Bigg Boss”, she is keen on singing and dancing shows.

“I’m also a singer. So, if there’s any show on singing or dancing, I’m always on for the game. Apart from that, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ seems interesting. ‘Bigg Boss’ is the most talked-about show but I feel I’m not someone who can survive there for long. I’m a little introvert, calm and a fun-loving soul. Ugly fights and an arrogant environment make me very uncomfortable. But still testing my patience is not a bad idea,” she says.

Parineeta is known for her roles in shows such as “Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani”, “Pritam Pyare Aur Who” and “Swaragini”.

Tamannaah: I always find great joy when fans resonate with my reel characters

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia plays an ethical hacker in the upcoming series “November Story”, and she feels the project helped her explore creative nuances. She adds that her joy lies in fans resonating strongly with the characters she portrays.

Tamannaah plays Anuradha, and she feels it is a character that stands out among all others she has portrayed so far. “November Story equipped me with the flair to explore novel creative nuances. The script, the storyline and Ram Subramanian’s direction to a great extent leveraged my on-screen depiction of Anuradha, a young ethical hacker who rises to the occasion when it comes to saving her father from being punished for murder,” she said.

“During the first week of shoot, we refashioned certain scenes because the team wasn’t satisfied with how the character was shaping up,” she recalled.

Tamannaah feels happy when the audience resonates with her roles. “I always find great joy when fans resonate strongly with my reel characters, which is why I pay great attention to the finer details. I believe that these nuances — from the styling to the dialogues — have helped bring Anuradha’s character to life in just the manner that we desired,” she said.

Rakul Preet Singh starts fundraiser to help Covid patients

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh has announced a fundraising campaign to help Covid patients in the country. She is urging people to contribute, so that they can aid the provision of oxygen supply through oxygen concentrators and cylinders and their refilling, besides live-saving equipment.

“It is devastating to see the current plight of our country. Every day we hear heartbreaking stories of people struggling and fighting their battles due to the scarcity of oxygen, beds, medications and a lot more. Through this fundraiser with Give India, our aim is to provide support and relief at a ground level with the supplies of oxygen and live-saving equipment,” she told IANS.

Rakul Preet urged people to contribute and says that even small amounts will go a long way.

“All we are requesting is for Rs 100 and welcoming more if people can. But a contribution of Rs 100 will go a long way. So, in these trying times when we are feeling helpless, I request everyone to do their bit,” she says.

Urvashi Rautela tried adding Bollywood elements to her international album ‘Versace Baby’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela, who has shot her debut international music album “Versace Baby” with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, says she has tried to add a lot of Bollywood elements to the song, and also tried to ensure an element of Indianness about it.

“I really can’t wait for all of you guys to enjoy this and I have tried to add a lot of Bollywood elements to it, as I am a proud Indian. Whatever project I am a part of, I will always make sure it has a lot of Indianness. So, yes, you are going to see a lot of Bollywood in ‘Versace Baby’,” she said.

“It’s very special and very close to my heart. My parents, family and friends are extremely overwhelmed and excited about it,” she added.

She went on: “It’s a huge honour for an Indian to be a part of this humungous international project, which is a music album called ‘Versace Baby’ and that too is backed up by the world’s biggest brand ‘Versace’ itself.” She added that they wore the brand from head to toe, from jewellery to shoes to the outfits and accessories, and they even shot in Versace house.

Urvashi says the album is her Eid present to all her Arab and international fans. (IANS)