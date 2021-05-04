Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonia Balani, and more…

Deepika Padukone tests Covid positive

New Delhi– Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested Covid positive.

While an official confirmation on behalf of the actress is awaited, the website of IIFA tweeted the health update on Tuesday. “#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!” said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: “Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Deepika is currently in Bangalore with her family. Earlier on Tuesday, her father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone had to be admitted to hospital due to high fever.

The actress’ mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha have also tested also positive for Covid.

Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. She will be seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in “83”, which accounts the saga of India’ first cricket World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika essays Kapil’s wife Romi.

She also stars in a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika will also team up with Big B in “The Intern”, while “Fighter” casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, she will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathan”.

Madhuri Dixit: Hold your loved ones closer than ever

New Delhi– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene reiterated the need to hold on to loved ones in the time of crisis, in a new post she shared on Tuesday evening.

“Hold your loved ones closer than ever,” she wrote alongside an image that sees her strike a smiling pose with husband Sriram Nene.

In the image, which seems to be clicked abroad, Madhuri sports sporting a denim dungaree with a black full-sleeved top. She lets her hair open and completes the casual look with spectacles and sneakers. Hubby Nene wears a dark blue pullover, with white shirt and shorts, with socks and sneakers.

Madhuri tagged the post with #MayThe4thBeWithYou.

Among the earliest to post a reaction was Arjun Bijlani, who described the couple as “cute”.

Madhuri will next be seen in the web series “Finding Anamika”. She plays a superstar who goes missing. Manav Kaul and Mohit Raina also star in the show.

Sonia Balani: Couldn’t have asked for a better digital debut

Mumbai– Actress Sonia Balani makes her digital debut in the upcoming “Bhopal To Vegas”, and she says her character shows how to follow a dream and lead life on own terms.

The “Detective Didi” fame actress plays Rashmi in the series, a character she describes as “a fearless and vivacious young girl who wants to be successful while doing something she enjoys”.

“She is smart and carefree, and takes risks unlike other girls her age. I admired her in many ways, and couldn’t have asked for a better start to my digital innings. My character and the story are both relatable and funny, and also deliver a subtle message on following your dreams, being passionate about what you do, and falling in love the way you want,” said Sonia.

“Bhopal To Vegas” also features Arun Sharma and Ahan Nirban, and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 7.

Shlokka Pandit: We’re literally at war with Covid-19 virus

Mumbai– Actress Shlokka Pandit has urged everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols, noting we are literally at war with the deadly virus.

“These are dire times. We haven’t seen days like this and we are literally at war with the virus. A war that we can’t afford to lose. Everyone I know has lost a near and dear one,” Shlokka said.

“The least that we could do is follow all the protocols that are set — be it social distancing, using masks, sanitising and isolating.

“If we see symptoms or test positive, we have to follow everything religiously.

“People are losing lives in hours, so we have no reaction time.

“I pray and wish everyone gets through this safely,” says Shlokka, who was recently seen in the film “Hello Charlie”, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi and Aadar Jain.

Mahika Sharma: Please consider house helps as family, support them

Mumbai– Actress Mahika Sharma urges people to support part-time domestic helps during these tough times, as the country battles Covid.

“I request people to consider their helps as a family and stand by them in such difficult times. I’m making sure to pay their rent, kids’ school fees, also help with food and medical requirements,” Mahika says.

She adds: “The lockdown might force businesses to close and lay off workers or not pay them wages. This again highlights the insecure working conditions of workers. These workers have small incomes and little savings and so they cannot stock up on essentials to survive weeks of lockdown.”

The actress adds that times are tough and one must try to do as much as one can to help each other.

“It’s sad that many people are losing their lives to the virus. I can relate to the pain of their families. But it’s time to stay strong and united. I feel at this time, performing and spending a big amount in rituals is not important. One needs to use the money to save someone’s life. People planning a wedding should not spend a lot on outfits, gold, or parties. They can spend the money on helping someone,” she says. (IANS)