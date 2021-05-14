Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Malhar Pandya, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more…

Big B buys oxygen concentrators from Poland, donates ventilators to BMC

Mumbai– Amitabh Bachchan has blogged about how he purchased 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland and donated ventilators to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“I have to, in deepest gratitude thank profusely the Govt., of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines for their very gracious gesture towards me. The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of Oxygen Concentrators. These are and were difficult to procure and when I was not getting any immediate source to acquire them my friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward,” Bachchan wrote in his latest blog entry, late on Thursday.

He further wrote: “…He came to know of my work in the procurement of Concentrators and came out with the name and details of a Polish Company that was making them and that were being exported to various parts of the World, and whether this could be one of the sources for my need. I immediately placed an order for 50 Oxygen Concentrators, which were blocked for me by him, since the equipment was in short supply and was being manufactured and sold out rather rapidly. So I have bought 50 concentrators and they shall be shipped out on the 15th of May.”

“Oxygen Concentrators, have also been ordered from another source and about 60 of them should be coming in in a few days,” he further informed in his blog post.

Malhar Pandya bakes cake for first time on wife Priya’s birthday

Mumbai– Actor Malhar Pandya on Friday baked a cake for the first time, to make his wife, actress-singer Priya Patidar, feel special on her birthday.

“It’s the first time that I have tried to bake a cake. Looking at the lockdown and the situation around us, I really wanted to make her feel special on her birthday but I was confused about how to do so. Then I came up with this idea. I surprised her with a birthday cake at midnight,” he says.

The actor took the recipe from the internet for the cake.

“Thanks to the internet, where I took help from, I could add all my love and could successfully bake a cake. I feel now I should try my hand at cooking too. I’m already in the mood to cook dinner for her and plan to enjoy a candlelight meal,” he says.

Malhar is known for featuring in television series like “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki”, “Ishqbaaaz” and “RadhaKrishn”.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Let’s be understanding and sympathise with all

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday appealed to her fans and followers to spread love, kindness and sympathy at a time when India is battling the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

“Stay strong, stay safe, stay healthy, help others when you can, spread love and kindness always!! We are all battling the pandemic in our own ways, let’s be understanding and sympathize with all.. let’s be there for one another! Keep sharing your stories of kindness with us and help us spread the word of love and unity,” Jacqueline shared in an Instagram post.

The actress recently pitched in to serve food amidst the Covid crisis. Taking to social media, she posted a video where she is seen interacting with people from across India who are trying to help others cope with the pandemic. Posting pictures on Instagram that show her serving food, the actress said she was “honoured” to help.

Jacqueline’s initiatives are a part of her recently launched foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO).

Pooja Bisht opens up on her role in ‘Flawed’

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Bisht has opened up about her role in the upcoming web-series “Flawed”.

“I play the character of Soumya. She is a strong, independent girl in everyone’s eyes, but at the same time she bears the scar of her father’s absence after he abandoned her, along with her younger sister and mother, for another woman, putting responsibilities on her shoulders,” says Pooja.

“Just the idea of love itself nauseated her and because of this she is unable to have a healthy relationship with anyone, and she doesn’t want to open herself to anybody. Yet a little part of her wants a father figure in her life because she is tired of the responsibilities. An internal search for broken people like herself leads her from time to time towards the greater unknown,” she added.

The series also stars Rajniesh Duggall, Sumit Manak, Ashok Pathak and Sammratt Kapoor. It is directed by Dheeraj Singh Padiyar.

Sunny Leone: Hold your loved ones close to you

Mumbai– Sunny Leone on Friday shared that her children Nisha, Asher, Noah, and husband Daniel Weber outdid themselves in making her feel special on her birthday, which was on May 13.

“So thankful to all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make due with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @dirrty99 out did themselves. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world but without family you are nothing,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I love you all so so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close to you and protect each other at all costs!! It’s our job as parents to protect our family and feed our family. Stay indoors and wear a mask!!” she concluded.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” and the web series “Anamika”. (IANS)