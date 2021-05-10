Bollywood Roundup: Akshita Mudgal, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Akshita Mudgal: Financial freedom gives women choice to move out if marriage doesn’t work

Mumbai– Actress Akshita Mudgal strongly believes women should continue to retain financial independence even when they are in a relationship.

Akshita is seen in the show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, which throws light on a woman’s place in society and also talks of the choices and rights women have.

The actress says that being in charge of one’s finances gives a woman the choice to walk out of a relationship if it isn’t working out.

“I am a firm believer of the fact that financial independence is critical to keep the relationship on an even level. Being financially independent also gives you the confidence to move out if at all the marriage is not working. Moreover, it stops us from being completely dependent on our partner for our personal or household needs,” she says.

She adds: “Being financially independent brings with it a sense of accomplishment and helps in building a healthy morale. It essentially empowers women further, enabling them to make their own decisions and calling the shots the way they seem fit.”

“Ishk Par Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shahid Kapoor shares his ‘picture of happiness’

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share his vision of happiness with fans

The actor posted a picture of a large poor family sleeping together on one bed, with an umbrella over them. He wrote about how Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat had once asked his friend to draw a picture of happiness, and this is what he made.

“PICTURE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT The great Turkish poet — once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family — cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member’s face! Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…” he posted.

His brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, commented: “As long as you’re together”, with a heart emoji.

Shahid will be seen next in the film “Jersey”, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

Shilpa Shetty: Strengthen yourself and come back stronger

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared a piece of advice for netizens saying should somebody feel overwhelmed by all that is happening around us, they ought to take time off for themselves, as the battle is not easy.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself that shows a smile on her face and her hands folded in a namaste.

“If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!” Shilpa shared in the Instagram post.

Shilpa’s advice comes at a time when her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda Shetty, as well as in-laws are battling Covid-19. The actress, however, has tested negative. The family is living in isolation at home.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi isolated in different towns on 3rd anniversary

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are isolated from each other in two different towns on their third wedding anniversary. On Monday, Neha shared an Instagram post stating how she missed hubby Angad, along with photographs of the couple.

The actress wrote: “The many moods of loving you my love… I wish we were together, I wish we were not isolated, I wish I could hold you, I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing … i wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement… I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone, everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love … see you on the other side … stronger #thistooshallpass.”

Husband Angad also shared a touching note missing Neha and their daughter Mehr. Sharing a few photographs from their wedding day on Instagram, he wrote: “Not the right time for any celebration. But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife. And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling @nehadhupia #10thmay.”

Sonakshi Sinha gets the jab, shares photo

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Monday took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention. The actress shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen getting the jab on her left arm.

“#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!” Sonakshi captioned the photo, encouraging fans and followers to get vaccinated.

The actress’ post comes at a time when India is battling a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number of positive cases are rising every day.

As per data revealed by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the top 10 states that accounted for 73.91 per cent new Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The data further shows that ten states account for 72.86 per cent of the new deaths, and Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths. (IANS)