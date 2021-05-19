Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Smita Singh, Yash Sinha, and more…

Sonam Kapoor sends virtual wishes to parents on their anniversary from London

London– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media and wished her parents, actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, on their anniversary on Wednesday.

Sonam, who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja, put up a series of pictures on Instagram.

She captioned the post as: “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you.”

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor had put up a note for wife Sunita on their anniversary, along with a picture of them together.

“All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don’t know what we’d do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it…Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita,” he captioned.

Sonam, who is currently in London, will soon be seen in the film “Blind”.

Smita Singh recalls how she coped with Covid

Mumbai– Actress Smita Singh and her parents recovered from Covid-19 recently. She recalls how the family coped with the virus together.

“I was at my hometown Lucknow, to be with my parents, as my mother was to go for eye surgery. But in between our visits to hospitals, my parents and I tested positive to Covid-19. We were quarantined at home. My parents were stressed because of all that was happening around us. We even lost a few family members to virus,” said Smita.

While Smita and her parents, Dr Pratap Singh and Veena Singh, have recovered now, the actress recalled how, during the infection, she cut off all contact from social media and phone calls, and turn the home environment entertaining and positive.

“Apart from healthy diets to all the medical care required to recover Covid. I decided to trust god and believed that ‘all Is well’. Apart from our doctors I wasn’t not in touch with anyone or was active on social media. I made sure we all take complete rest and no stress. Finally, we tested negative,” she added.

Smita is known for her work in in television series like “Bhagyavidhaata”, “Hitler Didi” and “Thapki Pyar Ki”.

As Yash Sinha shoots in Surat, wife Amrapali Gupta is lonely at home

Mumbai– TV actress Amrapali Gupta misses spending time with husband Yash Sinha, who is away shooting in Surat for his daily Show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti”.

“I feel lonely without Yash here at home. Kabir (our son) and I miss him a lot. I’m waiting for things to get normalised and the shoots shifts back to Mumbai. I know even Yash is missing both of us,” Amrapali tells IANS.

Back home in Mumbai, Amrapali spends time teaching their five-year-old son acting.

“Kabir enjoys acting. I’m helping him to learn a bit more. I keep assigning him different roles and he keeps giving me auditions. He also keeps interest in drawing, singing and clicking pictures, too,” shares the actress.

Seerat Kapoor on Tauktae wrath: We must direct energies into being the calm in the storm

Mumbai– Actress Seerat Kapoor feels that while cyclone Tauktae has created a lot of havoc, it is important that people try to maintain their calm.

Seerat, who hails from Mumbai, says her heart goes out to everyone who is facing the wrath of nature, as the cyclone moves towards Rajasthan.

“I pray for the safety and well-being of people who have been affected by this cyclone. Please be indoors and hold up strong. I understand it is easier said than done but in these unprecedented hours, we must direct all our energies into being the calm in the storm. Have faith and this too shall pass,” Seerat tells IANS.

The actress, who is known for her work in the Telugu film industry, will soon make her Hindi debut in “Maarrich”, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor.

Ankit Gulati: Villains have overshadowed the heroes

Mumbai– Actor Ankit Gulati, who is currently seen in the television show “Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali”, feels nowadays villains overshadow the heroes in films and shows.

“Earlier, the villain was one of the hated characters in a show and most actors didn’t prefer a negative role. Now, the times have changed and there are movies and shows where villains have overshadowed the heroes. At times they are loved more than the hero. I enjoy the hateful love of my audience for my grey-shade roles,” he says.

The actor says that playing negative characters has been a gamechanger for him. “For me, these have worked like sunshine. This has been the greatest and most fruitful decision I have taken in my life. As an actor, such characters challenge me a lot. You need to work hard to present yourself with expressions and style to impress your audience,” he says.

Ankit is known for featuring in series like “RadhaKrishn” and “Vish: A Poisonous Story”.

Rubina Dilaik talks of five things to do while recovering from Covid

Mumbai– Actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Wednesday, to speak about things she did to ensure proper recovery from Covid.

The actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid. She says she ate healthy, stayed hydrated, practised yoga, took medications on time and listened to music.

She captioned the post as: “I quarantined for more than 19days. But these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy. #staysafe #covi?d19 #covidrecovery #meditate #hydrate #behappy.”

Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her health. (IANS)