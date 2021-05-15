Bata India appoints Gunjan Shah as new CEO

New Delhi– Footwear major Bata India Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Gunjan Shah as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Shah, who will be at the helm of the brand’s operations in India, takes over from Sandeep Kataria who has been elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands.

Shah has extensive experience of working across varied sectors spanning consumer durables, telecom and FMCG. In his previous role, Shah was the Chief Commercial Officer at Britannia Industries.

He spent the early stages of his career working with brands such as Asian Paints and Motorola before moving to Britannia in 2007.

Welcoming the new CEO, Ashwani Windlass, Chairman, Bata India Ltd, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Gunjan on board as Bata India’s new CEO. Over the past few years, we have been consistently delivering strong growth in the highly competitive footwear market. Backed by decades of experience working with powerhouse brands, Gunjan understands the Indian market’s complexities and varied nuances. I’m confident that he will add value and strengthen Bata’s position in the Indian market.”

Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO, Bata Brands, said: “India has always been a significant market for us from a global perspective. A dynamic leader like Gunjan will spearhead the company’s operations in India and given his extensive experience and track record, I am confident that he will take the Bata brand to even greater heights and deliver strong growth.”

On his part, Shah said, “As an iconic brand, Bata has become an integral part of the Indian fabric. I realise that I have big shoes to fill in and I’m thrilled about working with the talented and experienced Bata team. I look forward to building on the legacy of my predecessors in taking the Bata brand to new heights alongside creating long-term sustainable value for all the stakeholders in the company.”

Shah is a BTech (computers) from VJTI, Mumbai, and a post-graduate diploma holder in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He will be joining Bata in June 2021 and will be based out of Gurugram. (IANS)