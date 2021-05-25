Artists and creators come together for Covid Fundraiser Week

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi– As the world battles the Covid-19 crisis, various entities and individuals are doing their bit to give back to society. In one such effort, digital entertainment platform Paytm Insider has launched a ‘Fundraiser Week’ in its efforts to support the society to help mobilise aid and relief to those in need.

The fundraiser week runs from May 24-30. For this, the platform has reached out to creators and organisers across its repertoire requesting their support in hosting events to raise awareness and funds for charity. All proceeds will go to the charity of the artists’ choice, said the company.

According to Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider, “Aiding the needy in whichever way possible is the need of the hour. In these trying times, we all need to come forward and contribute to the well-being of our fellow citizens. The Fundraiser week is our humble effort to help society and offer our platform for a good cause. With this initiative, we also strive to offer unique experiences to our audience. We hope our esteemed creators, artists, and patrons will come forward in large numbers and support our initiative.”

Some of the organisations and creators who are part of the program are Terrance Lewis’ Professional Training Institute — Dance Workshop; Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Dance workshop with Nrityanjali and a virtual heritage walk with Khakhi Tours; Kommune — Interactive workshops; Tape a Tale — Performing arts event with Mehak Mirza Prabhu, Amandeep Singh, Priya Malik; TheatreNama – Playing to Bombay by Sunil Shanbag. Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding will be screened along with a conversation with Mira Nair.

“We are very excited to be a part of Paytm Insider’s fund raising week. These are very difficult times for many people and the fact that we as artists can come together on Insider to perform and help support people in whatever way possible is very important. Our company Tamaasha Theatre is offering Playing to Bombay, an exciting journey into Mumbai’s theatre history using animation, performance and dramatic recreations. The proceeds from ticket sales is dedicated to TheatreDost, an initiative started by Mumbai’s theatre walas to support members of our theatre community,” Sunil Shanbag — Co-founder and Artistic Director at Studio Tamaasha (TheatreNama) told IANSlife.

Adding, Brinda Miller, Honourable Chairperson, KGA told IANSlife, “Kala Ghoda Association is happy to partner with Paytm Insider for this cause that involves creativity. We are happy to organise and contribute through our very own KGA artists, who are sensitive to issues and give generously to a cause that has become a major concern. We hope that our well-wishers, will generously give to our programs — a Heritage Walk/Talk on the ‘Forgotten Statues of Fort, Mumbai’ and a Kathak-Bollywood– Folk dance workshop titled ‘Ek Do Teen’ by Anonna Guha. The proceeds of this will go to Khana Chahiye and Nrityanjali, respectively. Both these causes are working relentlessly to support Covid-19 related issues.”

For this initiative, Paytm Insider will be providing its digital platforms free of all charges for these fundraiser events. The events will be a wide range of shows covering genres like theatre, film, comedy and dance. The program promises to give a unique experience to its audiences. The platform has designed a special donation page for well-wishers to contribute.

Through this initiative, non-profit organisations like Khalsa Aid, Seva for Artists, Khaana Chahiye, and many more will be supported. It has also started listing various verified donation drives and volunteering activities to create awareness among its users. (IANS)