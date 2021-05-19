After befriending on social media, a man arrested for blackmailing Delhi girl over nude video

New Delhi– A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a girl by threatening to make her nude video viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested from Nehtaur village of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh after the 13-year-old girl’s father complained at the Alipur police station in Delhi.

According to the police, the girl’s father who is a resident of Delhi, complained to the police that his daughter accepted a friendship request from an unknown person on Instagram. Following which she started chatting on social media with the accused and during this, the accused persuaded the girl to send her naked video. After that, he started threatening and extorting money from her threatening that he would put her nude video on the social media.

The accused, Md. Amir, who was learning work at a saloon in his native village, represented himself from a good family background and became friends with girls on Instagram.

As per the police, the accused demanded Rs 5,000 from the girl who then paid him Rs 2,000 via online transaction, but kept threatening her to cough up the remaining amount.

He managed to lure other girls also to send their naked videos. After getting them, he started threatening and extorting money from those girls under the threat that he would upload the video on social media, police said.

“The accused has been booked under section 387 (extortion) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was also registered, ” said Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP Outer North. (IANS)