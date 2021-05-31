Aditi Jaltare: Learnt kindness, humility, gratitude while playing Devi Ahilya

Mumbai– Child actress Aditi Jaltare says she has learnt kindness, humility and gratitude from her starring role of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar in the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”. Aditi opened up on the occasion of the queen’s 296th birth anniversary on Monday.

“The biggest takeaway would definitely be Devi Ahilya’s kindness, humility and a sense of gratitude. She was always grateful to God for everything she achieved. Another great quality about her is that she saw the world with fair eyes. Everyone and everything was equal in her eyes. She didn’t approach life with preconceived notions but moved forward and faced challenges with determination, love and kindness. Ahilyabai Holkar is my idol and I’d always look up to her,” she told IANS.

She says that she will continue to practice what she has imbibed from the show all her life.

“Even when I grow up, I think I will always cherish the lessons and try to imbibe them in my own life. The world needs more empathy. I have realised this more so now after essaying the character of Ahilyabi Holkar and getting to know her journey. These memories and learnings will be etched in my heart forever,” she says.

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)