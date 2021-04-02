Unique Easter recipes to try at home

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– This Easter, try some unique recipes at your home to impress guests. Experts at Lavazza share some delicious dessert made with coffee, while chef Vindhya Karwa from @Vinsplate shares exciting Easter egg recipes to compliment it.

White Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

*200 g white chocolate

*5 g sugar

*2 egg yolks

*125 g liquid cream

*100 g whipped cream

*50 ml espresso coffee

*10 ml coffee liqueur

*5 g gelatine

Method

*Cut the chocolate into pieces

*Put it in a bowl and melt it in a bain-marie

*Mix the egg yolks with the sugar

*Pour the cream in a saucepan and bring it to a boil

*Soak the gelatine in cold water

*Combine the beaten yolks with boiled cream and cook up to 90ï¿½C without boiling until the cream is velvety

*Pour the cream on the white chocolate, loosely stirring with a whisk

*Next, combine the drained gelatine, the coffee liqueur and the coffee

*Stir well and let it cool without setting

*Then mix the whipped cream thoroughly

*Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before enjoying

Presentation

*Scoop up the mousse and put it in cat-tongue cones

*Serve with a coffee cream and decorate with wild berries

*We recommend using espresso coffee for this recipe

Lavazza Easter Gelato Surprise

Ingredients

*Colomba 100 g

*Egg yolk 200 g

*Milk 225 g

*Cream 275 g

*Sugar 50 g

For the topping:

*Salted roasted almonds 15 g

*Chocolate flakes 6 g

*Coffee powder 2 g

Preparation

*Bring the milk and cream to a boil

*Beat the egg yolk and sugar

*Add the milk to the eggs and cook while stirring until the temperature reaches 90ï¿½C

*Add the Colomba and whisk until it disintegrates

*Transfer to the ice cream maker and prepare the Colomba ice cream

*Mix the chocolate flakes with the coffee powder

*Arrange the ice-cream with the chocolate and coffee on top, add the almonds and serve

Coffee Parfait

Ingredients

*100 ml coffee

*4 eggs

*120 g sugar

*250 g cream

*100 ml coffee

*50 g sponge cake

*5 g gelatine butterscotch sauce

Method

*Mix the 4 egg yolks with 60 g of sugar

*Whip the 4 whites into peaks with 60 g of sugar

*Soften the gelatine in cold water

*Whip the cream

*Combine the whipped cream with egg yolks

*Melt the gelatine in the coffee and add to the mixture

*Add the whipped whites by stirring from the bottom up

*Pour the mixture into a rectangular plumcake mould

*Cover it with the slice of sponge cake and soak it with the sweetened coffee

*Place in the freezer for 6 hours

Presentation

*Cut an approximately 2.5 cm slice of the semifreddo

*Cut it in half again, at a 45ï¿½ angle

*Arrange it on the plate and serve with butterscotch sauce

Spicy and limey eggplant

Ingredients

*6 mini eggplants

*3 cloves of garlic chopped finely

*Coriander leaves for the garnish

*2 tsp chilli powder

*1 tbsp oil

*Salt to taste

*Squeeze of lime

Method

*Make the eggplants into halves

*Brush the eggplants with oil, sprinkle the garlic, chilli powder, salt on the eggplants

*Put them in the air fryer for about 10 minutes or more till they are well done

*Plate them and squeeze the lime on them

*Garnish them with fresh coriander leaves

*Serve them hot

Avacado hummus

Ingredient —

*2 cups Boiled chick peas

*2 tbsp sesame oil

*3 cloves of garlic

*Flesh of 2 ripe avacados

*Handful of spinach and parsley

*1 tbsp sesame seeds

*2 lime squeezes

*Salt to taste

*Ice cold water

*Roasted Black sesame seeds

Method

*Heat the sesame seeds in the sesame oil. Let it cool down.

*Saute 1/4 of the chickpeas with chilli powder and squeeze a little lime on them.

*Blend all of them together with little ice-cold water to make a smooth paste.

*Add salt and lime to the avacado hummus

*Fill the avacado skins with the prepared hummus and garnish them with black sesame seeds, parsley and spicy and sour chickpeas

*Enjoy them with fresh cucumber sticks, lavash or sticks of your choice.

Note: Ice-cold water makes the hummus fluffy.

Fabelle Easter Egg and Fabelle Mini Eggs

ITC’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, acclaimed for re-imagining festive and celebratory offerings into inimitable chocolate experiences has launched its limited edition, signature Fabelle Easter Egg and Fabelle Mini Eggs. The offerings, hand-crafted with Fabelle master chocolatiers’ signature artisanal flair, bring alive the Easter eggs through an interplay of flavours and textures, delivering an unparalleled magical experience.

Fabelle Signature Easter Egg will be available at the price of Rs 2,475 per piece and Fabelle Signature Mini Eggs will be priced at Rs 495 per box of 10 pieces. These Easter special chocolate offerings will be encased in elegant packaging, making it perfect option for gifting or self-indulgence.

Consumers across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and New Delhi can place orders and enjoy doorstep delivery through ITCStore.in. Fabelle’s limited edition offerings are also available to order on Swiggy, Zomato, and one can visit their nearest Chocolate Boutique to purchase. (IANS)