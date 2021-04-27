Three Indian-American-Owned Companies Make to the List of the Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA—Three Indian-American-owned companies have made to the list of the largest private companies in Massachusetts, according to a list published by the Boston Business Journal.

They are: nirvanaHealth, founded and led by Ravi Ika; Leader Bank, founded and led by Sushil Tuli; and TalentBurst, founded and led by Bharat Talwar.

nirvanaHealth, a Southborough, MA-based healthcare robotic process automation cloud company, was ranked # 11, with an annual revenue of $2.29 billion in 2020, and 1,365 employees in Massachusetts and a total of 285 employees.

Leader Bank was ranked #56, with the annual revenue of $177.59 million, and 287 employees in Massachusetts and total employees of 340.

TalentBurst, a life sciences, IT and engineering solutions firm, was ranked # 67 with annual revenue of $118.75 million and 24 employees in Massachusetts and a total 38 employees.