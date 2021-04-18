The Power of Ideas: What Goes On In the Head of a Procrastinator?

By
India New England News
-
0
22
Uma Hiremath

By Uma Hiremath

INE TED Columnist

Procrastination is one of those internal human dramas that create emotional whirlpools ranging from anxiety and self-flagellation to creative bursts of sudden productivity.

We have all procrastinated at some point in our lives or, worse, had to deal with congenital procrastinators.

In less than 14 irreverent and insightful minutes, popular blogger Tim Urban introduces us to the Instant Gratification Monkey who helps us understand “what goes on in the head of a procrastinator”.
You could watch it now. Or maybe later?
To watch Tim Urban TED talk, please click here, or on the image below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here