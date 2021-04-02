Shruti Haasan on working in Covid times: I get tested very often

By Yashika Mathur

Chennai– Actress Shruti Haasan has been shuttling between Chennai and Hyderabad to shoot her upcoming films. With Covid cases continuing unabated, and with places like Mumbai seeing a sharp rise, she is being extra cautious.

Talking about how she manages her travel schedule, Shruti tells IANS: “I’ve always been very used to travelling for shoots but it’s definitely more chaotic during these times of Covid. I get tested often, in order to make sure I’m not a risk to others, and to follow the protocol of each state and, of course, I follow safety precautions.”

“I don’t compromise on loads of sanitisers and masks as well! Everything else comes second,” she adds.

The actress who started the year with the Ravi Teja-starrer “Krack” hitting bullseye at the box office, has already thrown herself into work for Prabhas’ “Salaar”. Her film with Vijay Sethupathi, “Laabam”, is also ready for release. She’ll also be seen in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer “Vakeel Saab”, in a guest role.

Shruti recently expressed her interest in turning her stories into scripts.(IANS)