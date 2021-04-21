Papon: It is a treat to sing melodies that have been carefully curated

Mumbai– Singer Papon says the sitar solo in his new track “Tera mera” is one of the selling points of the song.

The song is composed by Amarabha Banerjee, and the video features Papon with Barun Sobti and Sonarika Bhadoria. The sitar solo in the song is played by Purbayan Chatterjee.

“Amarabha Banerjee has done a stellar job, with the composition of this song. As a singer, it is a treat to sing melodies that have been carefully curated. Tera mera is one such melody. The sitar solo by Purbayan is one of the star attractions of the song,” said Papon, who is not surprisingly full of gratitude with the response the song has received in less than 24 hours of release since Tuesday. (IANS)