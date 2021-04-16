Not Impossible, but “I Am Possible” Says Captain Zoya Aggarwal of All Women Flight Crew on Chai With Manju

BOSTON—In 2013, Zoya Aggarwal made history when she became the youngest woman to pilot Boeing 777, the wide-body airliner and the world’s largest twinjet.

On Jan. 9th of this year, Captain Aggarwal was the member of an all-women cockpit crew that flew India’s national carrier Air India’s first flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru. Her other crew members were: Capt. Papagari Thanmai, Capt. Akansha Sonaware and Capt. Shivani Manhas.

In an exclusive trailblazer video interview series on Chai With Manju, Capt. Aggarwal says there was once a 8-year-old Zoya who would gaze stars and watch planes flying and would wonder if she herself could fly those planes.

Although she calls herself a “normal” girl, but she is already changing lives of millions of 8-year-olds by inspiring them to achieve their dream.

What is her mantra?

“Stay focused and follow your dream,” says Capt. Aggarwal, adding that impossible is not a word. It is “I am possible,” she adds.

