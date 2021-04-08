Nikita Dutta banked on mom for her retro look in ‘The Big Bull’

By Yashika Mathur

Mumbai– Actress Nikita Dutta is gearing for the release of her film “The Big Bull” on OTT. The film which is based in the eighties and the nineties, gave her the chance to go back in time and build her character accordingly.

She plays Priya Shah, wife of Abhishek’s character Hemant Shah in the film, and Nikita says she drew styling references from her mother.

“We have done a lot of detailing in terms of how she dresses, speaks. Everything has been worked upon. It’s very different for me. One of my go-to people was my mom because she has lived through that era. This was one of the most interesting things because I got to do something I have not done before and be someone, I have not been before,” she told IANS.

The actress added: “That is my favourite part. I love researching for a character and reading about the era in which the character is based in. Trying to get to know what happened is interesting.”

Nikita shot to fame playing filmstar Jiah Sharma in “Kabir Singh”, and she had earlier had a chance to essay a character based in the past in the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Gold”.

About her “Gold” experience, she said: “Honestly, it is something I really enjoyed. I have been fond of history, I have been fond of the past and wanted to know more about it. Same is with ‘Gold’ and that was more difficult because you didn’t have much references to the 1930s, in which the film was set. At least with ‘The Big Bull’, there is some reference to go back to slightly elderly people and they can tell.” (IANS)