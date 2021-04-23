Neha Kakkar out to lose lockdown kilos

Mumbai– Popular singer Neha Kakkar on Friday revealed how she keeps up with workout sessions and keeps the lockdown weight in check.

Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out. She is also seen doing half push-ups.

“Time to loose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar#ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou,” Neha wrote alongside the video.

On the work front, Neha has had a series of Bollywood hit songs over the recent past including “Aankh marey”, “Dilbar”, “O saki saki” and “Garmi”.

Her latest non-film music video is “Majaneya”, starring telly-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. (IANS)