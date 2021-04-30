Nalanda: 15 teachers died of Covid in last 2 weeks

Patna–A teacher association of Bihar’s Nalanda district has written to the Human Rights Commission after 15 teachers succumbed to Covid in the district in the last two weeks.

Roushan Kumar, district president of Parivartankari Primary Teacher Association (PPTA) has informed that as many as 15 teachers and an Education Officer died of Covid in the Nalanda district in the last two weeks.

“Amid the Covid spike, the state government had shut educational institutions till May 15. At the same time, it has made mandatory for 33 per cent of teachers to be present in the school on a rotational basis.

As the second wave of coronavirus severely affects all sections of people in Bihar, the teachers should also be prevented to get exposed to such a deadly virus,” Kumar said.

Mohamad Ehteshamudin, history teacher of collegiate high school died due to Covid. Earlier, Manoj Kumar, the district education officer of Nalanda district also died due to Corona as well.

“A large number of teachers, their family members are infected with the coronavirus in Bihar. Moreover, it is extremely difficult to get beds in hospitals,” Kumar said.

“We have sought Human Rights Commission’s intervention into the matter and urge the state government to withdraw the decision,” Kumar said. (IANS)