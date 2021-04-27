Modi discusses Covid situation with Biden, thanks him for aid

New Delhi–A day after the US agreed to provide India raw materials for Covid vaccines that had previously been under export controls, as well as other key materials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the Covid situation with US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the support to fight the surging cases in India.

“Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.

“My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

The PMO said the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 situation in their countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave “through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment”.

President Biden has said the US is determined to support India’s efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines, it said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken over phone on Sunday with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and expressed “deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases”, and affirmed America’s solidarity with India, a White House statement had said.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need.

“To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies,” it said.

“The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India. To help treat Covid-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India,” it read. (IANS)