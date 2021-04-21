Marshall Sehgal, Afsana Khan’s new track ‘Jhumka’ released

Mumbai– Singer-lyricist Marshall Sehgal released his latest track “Jhumka” on Wednesday. He has collaborated with “Titliaan” fame singer Afsana Khan for the song.

The music is composed by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev, and the music video features Marshall with Guneet Virdi. The video was across picturesque locations in Dubai.

“We had a blast shooting for ‘Jhumka’ in Dubai. It felt like a party! We made sure that it has a very new-age vibe, so that it resonates with young music lovers. I am also thrilled that I got the opportunity to collaborate with someone as talented as Afsana. It was great sharing screen space with the beautiful Guneet, too,” said Marshall.

Afsana adds: “Jhumka already seems to have struck the chord with the audience. It was fun recording for the song. This song offered me the chance of recording and jamming with Marshall, who is an amazing artiste. It’s always great to work with people with whom you are on the same creative page.” (IANS)