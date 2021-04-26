Lalit Pandit enjoyed working on debut single ‘Jaane kidhar le jaayein’

Mumbai– Singer-composer Lalit Pandit released his debut independent track “Jaane kidhar le jaayein” on Monday. Widely popular as one half of the former Bollywood music duo Jatin-Lalit, he says working on his own is always a different experience.

“There’s always this point in life when you think ‘What’s new? What is it that will push my own creative limits and give me happiness at the same time?'” Lalit tells IANS.

He adds: “All these years, I have been doing film music predominantly, be it in Hindi or other languages. I have worked for film music, which was always about working under a film director’s vision. Now I am enjoying the process of making music and singing songs that I think are nice and different than film songs. Jaane kidhar le jaayein marks the start of a new journey for me in life and in my music.”

The track is guitar-dominated with minimalistic orchestration giving a country feel to it.

“The beauty of the song is its simplicity. I have sung the song. Although every song of my career has been very close to my heart, this is extra special, ” says Lalit. (IANS)