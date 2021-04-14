Indian Visa Camp is Scheduled for May 8 in Milford, MA

MILFORD, MA–Indo-American Community and Federation of Indian Associations of New England, in partnership with Indian Consul General’s Office New York, along with VFS Global, are organizing a visa camp “The Indian Consulate at Your Doorstep” on May 8 in Milford, MA.

Here are the details about the event:

Date: Saturday, May 8th, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Venue: DoubleTree Hotel, 11 Beaver Street, Milford, MA 01757.

“This visa camp is organized in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and struggles of people to travel to India to meet their loved ones, in sickness and death during this pandemic,” said Abhishek Singh, a member of the Executing Committee Visa Camp 2021. “The past year has been fraught with loss, pain, and uncertainty around the world. There is hardly anyone who is untouched by this global pandemic.”

Services available at the Visa Camp:

New/ Renewal of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) application

PIO to OCI Conversion

Indian Passport Renewal

Emergency Visa for India.

Applications for the above will be reviewed and approved by Consulate Officers and VFS and submitted on the spot for further processing. Miscellaneous services such as Power of Attorney, Attestation, Life Certificate, etc. will be rendered at the Camp. Any grievances and questions related to Visa will be addressed.

Details on the application process to participate in the Visa Camp will be available soon.

For any questions related to the Camp, please use this form: https://forms.gle/EotWofF8PYmgfZcYA