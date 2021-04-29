Help India in hour of crisis, says British MP Dhesi

Chandigarh–India-origin Labour MP in Britain, Tan Dhesi, has urged his government to help India as Covid-19 situation worsened.

“Many are extremely anxious about loved ones in India, terrified after seeing the apocalyptic scenes of people dying on the streets for want of oxygen, a collapsing health system, and crematoriums and cemeteries overwhelmed with thousands of people dying everyday,” he said in the House of Commons.

In an Urgent Question on this matter, the MP for Slough highlighted to Foreign Office Minister Nigel Adams the need for the UK to take the lead and help the Indian people in their hour of need, considering India is registering the highest ever Covid cases globally. (IANS)