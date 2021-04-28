Garima Vikrant Singh celebrates birthday without family in Hyderabad

Mumbai– Actress Garima Vikrant Singh turned a year older on Tuesday, but missed being with her family on her special day because she is busy shooting in Hyderabad for the television show “Namak Issk Ka”.

The show is being shot in Hyderabad after the Maharashtra government stopped all shoots in Mumbai due the Covid outbreak. So, while husband Yogesh Vikrant and daughter Vera are in Mumbai, Garima is in the Capital city of Telangana.

“It is my birthday today. And I’m away from my family. My husband and daughter are missing me so much. They don’t let my special day go off without any celebrations. They had already decorated the house and surprised me last night, by cutting cake on a video call for my birthday. This happens to be the first time that I’m not along with them on my birthday,” she says.

“Birthdays are always special and important for me. I actually wait for the day. But this year, I let it go,” she adds.

She adds that she is trying to entertain her fans as much as she can during these tough times.

“I just want to make sure I can keep entertaining my audience in such difficult times, and I love how my family stood with me on my decision,” she says.

Garima is known for featuring in shows such as “Gustakh Dil”, “Ishq Ka Rang Safed”, “Nimki Mukhiya”, “Nazar” among others. (IANS)