Emirates to suspend flight services to India from April 24

New Delhi– Dubai-based airline Emirates will suspend flight services to India from 11.59 p.m. of April 24.

“Effective 24 April 2021 Saturday, 2359 local time Dubai and for the next 10 days, Emirates flights from India to the UAE will be suspended.”

“Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.”

Recently, the gulf country announced travel restriction on non-UAE citizens travelling from India.

Non-UAE citizens will not be allowed entry into the country from April 25, for 10 days until May 4.

The ban comes at a time when India is facing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

Recently, the UK said it will impose travel restrictions on air passengers coming from India due to the fast-spreading coronavirus variant in the South Asian country.

India was added in the ‘Red List’ of countries, or those countries whose citizens cannot freely travel to the UK. (IANS)