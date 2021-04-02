Dr. Deepak Chopra and Actor Sonu Sood to join Akshaya Patra USA Partnerships for Happiness Virtual Gala on April 24th

BOSTON– Akshaya Patra USA will hold its first virtual gala of 2021, Partnerships for Happiness, on Saturday, April 24th, 5:30 PM EDT / 2:30 PM PDT to raise funds for hunger relief to migrant families and the mid-day meal beneficiaries in India.

The event hosts are the Boston, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia chapters.

“The purest form of happiness is a child’s smile. It is what motivates us (at Akshaya Patra) to continue to provide nutritious, hot meals to our beneficiaries, so they are not deprived of an education and smile knowing they each have a bright future ahead,” said Vandana Tilak, CEO of Akshaya Patra. “It is thanks to our supporters, donors, corporate sponsors, and partners that we can come together and make this happen.”

Moderating the event will be the astute business leader, Milind Pant, CEO of Amway; he will have a fireside chat with the brilliant Sonu Sood, Bollywood actor and humanitarian.

Later, world-renowned Dr. Deepak Chopra, Founder of the Chopra Center for Wellbeing, will be speaking on the ‘Nature of Reality – Metahuman.’ There will be musical performances by the talented singer and songwriter Abby V and beautiful multi-faceted dancer Vinaini Jayasinghe throughout the event.

Over 1,000 professionals, non-profits, government officials, and philanthropic leaders will be in attendance to celebrate our beneficiaries, volunteers, and chapter teams. Mark your calendars and register now!

Partnerships for Happiness Event Sponsors

Jaishree & Desh Deshpande

Rajiv Jain

Jit & Sonia Saxena

Satya Tiwari

Satish Gupta

Bala Bahl

Susan & Nagendra Raina

Dr. Neeru Oberoi & Mr. Arun Oberoi

Atul & Ajita Bhat

Amrita & Milind Pant

Helen Hunt Bouscaren

Motwani Jadeja Foundation

Juhi Dhawan

Sanya & Hetal Shah

Ashoo & Rajeev Jain

Samantha Ganglani

Nidhi Singhal

Rama Neti

Bela Chandhok & Dr. Vinay Kumar

Ramika & Bhupen Shah

Jag Bhawan

Dr. Raman & Dr. Ritu Sood

Meena & Raj Rajgopal

Renu & Kedar Gupta

Ravi Ika

Rahul Vinod

Srilekha Tiruvuri

Bipin Patel

Pratima & Venkat Srinivasan

Venkat Kolluri

Meena Mehta

Vinita Rampuria

Sanjeev & Girija Verma

Dhananjaya & Kathleen Rao

Yaman & Samantha Sharma

Ravikanth & Malini Rayadurgam

Lalit Sudan & Suzanne Sudan

Sushil Tuli

Dr. Raja & Sirisha Cheruvu

Shoba & Naga Donti

Adish & Asha Jain

Rohit Mareddy

Ranganath & Sawali Sudarshan

Anand & Sumana Rao

Anu & Rama Chitrapu

Jyoti & Sandip Kapoor

Sudheer Kommanavancha

Vidya Murthy

Megha Joshi

Brian & Sunita Pereira

Apurv & Anupama Gupta

Suraj Kapur

Kulture Khazana

Ameeta & Anjan Mehta

Namrata Anand

Yash & Jigna Shah

Hetal Shah

Enterprise Bank

Ganesh & Uma Kaundinya

Sona & Sunand Menon

Shanna O’Reilly

Vikesh & Kiran Mahendroo

Santhosh Sankigatta Devakumar

Vamsi Vangala

John Boselli

Lakshmi Paladugu

Chandrakala Chinna

Niraj Bhagwat

Srikant Poruri

Sukanya Yeminedi

Sireesha Gorla

Snehal Desai

Hemang Pandya

Krishnan Chandrasekhar

Sany & Maria Chavan

Vishweshwar Patlolla

Longmeadow Rotary

Anjaneya Gunnamreddy

Jeetendra Naidu

Dr. Shanti Bedmutha

Bijoo George

Surya Kiran

Sanjay Jaiman

Prasad Gullapalli

Hari Ganapathy

Biswajit Sahoo

Chava Madhu

Vijeendra Archak

Vishal Mishra

Vinay Vittal

Mukti Parupudi

Avinash, Amita, Priya & Chetan Shukla

Rakesh, Deval & Poonam Kamdar

Chandu & Eshani Shah

Ravi & Rohini Sakhuja

Dr. Anand Kanjolia

Ramesh & Susan Kapur

Established in 2000, Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious school lunches to over 1.8 million children in over 19,257 schools through 57 kitchens in 12 states and two Union Territories in India. It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year. Since the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 24th, Akshaya Patra has served more than 118 million meals to migrant workers and beneficiaries and their families.

