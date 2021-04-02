Dr. Deepak Chopra and Actor Sonu Sood to join Akshaya Patra USA Partnerships for Happiness Virtual Gala on April 24th

BOSTON– Akshaya Patra USA will hold its first virtual gala of 2021, Partnerships for Happiness, on Saturday, April 24th, 5:30 PM EDT / 2:30 PM PDT to raise funds for hunger relief to migrant families and the mid-day meal beneficiaries in India.
The event hosts are the Boston, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia chapters.
“The purest form of happiness is a child’s smile. It is what motivates us (at Akshaya Patra) to continue to provide nutritious, hot meals to our beneficiaries, so they are not deprived of an education and smile knowing they each have a bright future ahead,” said Vandana Tilak, CEO of Akshaya Patra. “It is thanks to our supporters, donors, corporate sponsors, and partners that we can come together and make this happen.”
Moderating the event will be the astute business leader, Milind Pant, CEO of Amway; he will have a fireside chat with the brilliant Sonu Sood, Bollywood actor and humanitarian.
Later, world-renowned Dr. Deepak Chopra, Founder of the Chopra Center for Wellbeing, will be speaking on the ‘Nature of Reality – Metahuman.’ There will be musical performances by the talented singer and songwriter Abby V and beautiful multi-faceted dancer Vinaini Jayasinghe throughout the event.
Over 1,000 professionals, non-profits, government officials, and philanthropic leaders will be in attendance to celebrate our beneficiaries, volunteers, and chapter teams. Mark your calendars and register now!
Established in 2000, Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious school lunches to over 1.8 million children in over 19,257 schools through 57 kitchens in 12 states and two Union Territories in India. It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year. Since the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 24th, Akshaya Patra has served more than 118 million meals to migrant workers and beneficiaries and their families.
For more information, visit: https://foodforeducation.org/