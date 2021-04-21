Covid Essential Products

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– The rise of the second wave of Covid-19 has begun. It’s imperative to take some major precautions and stay safe and eat healthily. Wonderchef Home Appliances, one of India’s premium brand of innovative and healthy kitchenware, co-founded by Ravi Saxena has come up with the must-have products that are safer, easy, and less stressful.

Air Purifier with Anti-Bacterial Copper Filter and Water Wash Technology, 65W

Air purifiers have become an integral part of our lives since the second wave of Covid-19 in India continues to progress. To keep your family safe from bacteria and viruses, Wonderchef has recently launched an Air Purifier With Anti-Bacterial Copper Filter and Water Wash Technology, 65W. Copper is a natural virucidal which kills bacteria, virus, and microbes on contact. It cleans indoor air most efficiently by passing it through the copper mesh and a curtain of water which washes away dead microbes and other pollutants and maintains humidity, especially in an air-conditioned environment. Also, it creates a pleasant sound of flowing water when powered on.

Price: Rs 22,000

Offer Price: Rs 15,999

Lazio Steam Gun, 200ml, 1200W

Keeping safety and hygiene in mind, the brand has recently launched Lazio Steam Gun, which ensures the proper spread of disinfectant across large surfaces and deep nooks and corners using nano-spray (patented technology). This compact body with 9 feet long cord is easy to carry and use anywhere at home for effective disinfection. It kills E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Candida albicans, and other common bacteria and viruses, with a sterilisation efficiency of up to 99.5 per cent.

Price: Rs 6,700

Offer Price: Rs 1,999

Mobile Phone Steriliser, 9W

Washing our hands and face is something that comes naturally to all of us. In addition to that, we keep sanitising our high-touch surfaces to keep germs at bay. But the main difficulty appears with the tech gadgets and accessories like smartphones, earplugs, rings, face masks, beauty tools, watches, currency, and eyeglasses since wiping them down with an alcohol-based sanitiser might not kill the germs. Hence the Mobile Phone Steriliser with sleek design can be the best product to carry with you in the office. The high-efficiency UV Steriliser kills 99.5 per cent of germs that live on the surface of your phone in 10 minutes!

Price: Rs 3,000

Offer Price: Rs 1,299

Copper Coated Reusable Anti-Bacterial Face Mask

While face masks are now part of our daily lives and people are going out for work and have to wear face masks for long hours, most of the time they may start to experience challenges, such as difficulty in breathing, skin irritation, sweating, and the feeling of being trapped. Nowadays, it is a tedious task to choose a comfortable and perfectly fitting mask for your face, especially during summers. On a normal mask, microbes gather and stay alive for a long time. On Copper, they die within a few minutes. The three-layer of a fine quantity polyester fabric helps in protection. The top layer is a double-sided lycra polyester for stretch and inside layers are made of polyester dry knit fabric. The mask can be washed in mild detergent without wringing or scrubbing for up to 10 washes.

Price: Rs 500

Offer Price: Rs 299 (IANS)