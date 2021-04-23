Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Sanjana Sanghi, Sunny Leone, and more…

Urvashi Rautela unveils motion poster of her music video ‘Doob gaye’

Mumbai– Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on Friday to post the motion poster of her upcoming music single “Doob gaye”, featuring singer Guru Randhawa. Both the artistes look madly in love in the poster.

She captioned the post as: “Hum to doob gaye unke pyaar mein! Doob Gaye releasing on 30th April.”

Later the actress also put up a fun video, where she welcomes everyone to a make-up master class.

In the video she tries doing Guru’s make-up, which leaves the crew in splits.

Sanjana Sanghi interacts with students at Alma Mater

Mumbai– Actress Sanjana Sanghi was invited by her Alma Mater, Lady Shri Ram College, to chat with students and encourage them to keep their spirits high through the pandemic. Sanjana says she feels honoured by the gesture.

“Getting to witness the energy, optimism, and bravery of young college students in our country, even when placed in most dire circumstances like these, makes me feel so proud. I feel honoured to be called upon by leading educational institutions to help them through, by sharing personal anecdotes from my student journey and ideating with them on ways in which they can be their most productive selves even in such trying times,” she said.

The actress was also invited to Shri Ram College of Commerce for their Marketing summit alongside eminent personalities like Australian national men’s team cricket coach Justin Langer, Union minister Smriti Irani, and veteran American marketing author and consultant Philip Kotler.

On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in “Om: The Battle Within” opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sunny Leone’s mantra: Make best of every situation

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posted a series of pictures on Friday with the simple message to her followers to keep smiling.

Sunny posted the pictures on Instagram, where she is sequentially captured standing on the stump of a tree, about to jump, and finally jumping off the stump.

“Make the best of every situation!!! Smile,” she wrote alongside the images.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot her upcoming film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. It is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

She had recently shot for the reality TV show “MTV Splitsvilla” in the state, too.

Rasika Dugal on revisiting a role in new season: It’s like meeting an old friend

Mumbai– Rasika Dugal feels reprising a role in the second season of a web series is like meeting an old friend again. The actress reprises her role of Dr Meera in the second season of the revenge drama web series “Out Of Love”.

“It’s interesting to revisit a character in a subsequent season. Initially, I used to be nervous because I wasn’t used to portraying a character after everybody had watched it and given their opinion. But I’ve begun to enjoy it now. It’s like meeting an old friend again because you understand who they are and how they are wired but you know that they have also changed since the last time you met them,” Rasika said.

On the transformation her character Dr Meera goes through in season two, the actress added: “Meera at the end of season one and beginning of season two is almost like two different people. At the end of season one she was struggling to come to terms with the collapse of her seemingly perfect life. At the beginning of season two, we see that she has moved on, rebuilt her life and is living with a sense of contentment.”

Directed by Oni Sen, the second season of “Out Of Love” promises a fastpaced and dark storyline where Purab Kohli and Rasika will reprise their roles as the estranged couple Akarsh and Meera.

Sonu Sood arranges airlift for critical Covid patient from Nagpur to Hyderabad

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood has arranged for a 25-year-old critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted in an air-ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment.

The patient Bharti is the daughter of a retired railway officer, and she has reportedly lost almost 85 to 90 per cent of her lungs owing to Covid-19. Sonu initially helped in shifting her to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors then suggested she needed a lung transplant.

The actor arranged for the patient to be airlifted to Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, for a treatment called ECMO, in which blood is artificially pumped into the body to take pressure away from the lungs.

“Doctors said the chances are 20 per cent, and asked me if I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said ‘of course’. She is a 25-year-old young girl and will fight the battle hard and come out of it stronger. That’s why we took this chance and decided to get an air ambulance. The treatment is going well in and we hope for the best,” said Sonu.

Meanwhile, the actor took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to inform that he has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had informed about testing positive for the virus on Saturday. (IANS)