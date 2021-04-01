Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, and more…

Don’t know any cricketers: Urvashi Rautela’s statement goes viral, spawns memes

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela’s assertion that she does not know any cricketer has gone viral, as have memes around the subject. In the past, she has been linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant.

It all began during a recent interactive session of Urvashi on Instagram, where she was responding to various questions from fans.

On being asked who is her favourite cricketer, the actress replied: “I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin sir and Virat sir.”

This response from the actress left many netizens surprised.

Needless to mention that screenshots of her response and memes made on the same have gone viral on social media.

Farhan Akhtar says ‘Toofan’ training made him more disciplined

Mumbai– Actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Thursday to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role of a boxer in the upcoming film “Toofan”.

Farhan, who plays a boxer in the film, posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen practicing the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

“I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D’amato “Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it.” I guess that’s the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime” he wrote.

He also posted a picture on Twitter where he is all ready to pack a punch. He wrote: “Come on April.. you’re not fooling me ..!! #ToofaanUthega #ToofaanOnPrime #21stMay.”

The film has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

Varun Dhawan wishes ‘April Fool’ with a vital tip: ‘Eat your veggies’

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to dole out an important fitness mantra. He urged people to eat healthy in order to get a fabulous body like his.

The actor posted two shirtless pictures, flaunting washboard abs. He wrote: “APRIL fool Eat your veggies.”

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The actor was also recently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller “Bhediya”. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal. “Bhediya” is slated to hit screens on April 14, 2022. The film has been penned by Niren Bhatt.

Varun was last seen in the film “Coolie No.1”, which was directed by his father David Dhawan. He shared the screen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan.

Dia Mirza announces pregnancy

Mumbai– Actor Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo on her official Instagram profile. In the photo posted on Thursday, Dia is seen at a pier during sunset with her hands on her baby bump.

“Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb,” she captioned the image.

Mirza married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. She had recently gone on a holiday with her husband and step daughter to Maldives.

This is Dia’s her second marriage. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha, who was also her business partner.

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film “Thappad”. The Taapsee Pannu-starrer released last year. She will next be seen in the Telugu action drama “Wild Dog”, co-starring Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher.

Ananya Panday needs ‘some space’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday says she is in need of some space, in a quirky new post on social media.

Ananya posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a face shield. Giving the caption a funny spin, she wrote: “Need some space.”

The budding Bollywood star has her plate full with big upcoming projects.

She will be seen in the film “Liger” opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release on September 9.

Ananya also stars in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ranveer Singh hails Anil Kapoor as ‘giant of a performer’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh feels veteran actor Anil Kapoor is one-of-a-kind and a giant of a performer.

Ranveer posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures he is seen chatting up Anil.

“Cant express the gratitude, the pride, the utter delight and sheer joy of collaborating with one of the most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema’s finest @anilkapoor,” Ranveer wrote.

The actor is gearing up for the release of “83”, which was pushed back due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film is about India’s big win at the 1983 World Cup.

He will also be seen in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

Abhishek Bachchan wraps up Agra schedule of ‘Dasvi’

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday informed that he has wrapped up shooting for the Agra schedule of his upcoming film “Dasvi”.

Sharing a photograph of the Taj Mahal clicked from his hotel room, Abhishek wrote: “Not a bad view to wake-up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #incredibleindia #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj.”

“Dasvi” is directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

On the work front, apart from “Dasvi” Abhishek Bachchan will also feature in “The Big Bull”, which is broadly based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life.

“The Big Bull” is directed by Kookie Gulati, and is slated to release digitally on April 8. (IANS)