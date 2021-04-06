Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to ‘act on their goals’

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to dole out a motivational message for her fans.

She posted a picture doing a Yoga Asana and tagged it as #ShilpaKaMantra. The picture had this text: “The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret.”

She captioned the picture as: “Anybody can set a goal, chalk in a plan of action, and decide to bring about a change from ‘tomorrow’ (why tomorrow, but TODAY!) But, the most important quality to have is the discipline to act on the said goals and plan of action. Once you’re disciplined enough to get fit or start a business, or work towards any goal for a better tomorrow; you win half the battle right there. When you give your best to your dreams, you achieve more than you set out to. It is always better to have tried and failed, than to have NOT tried at all. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #happiness #determination #consistency #willpower #success #belief #discipline #regrets.”

The actor is currently judging the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. She will soon be seen in the films “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”.

Sonu Sood thanks Telangana police for nabbing fraudster using his name

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday tweeted gratitude to Telangana police for nabbing a fraudster who used his name to cheat people and take money from them via social media.

As per the report, the accused cheated people by claiming he was an advisor of Sonu Sood.

The actor also warned frauds to refrain from such activities saying they will be “behind bars soon”.

“Thank you @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy. Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon. Stop cheating poor people,” Sonu wrote on Twitter.

The actor’s tweet came in reaction to a news piece that talks about the fraudster using his name to cheat people by taking money from them via Twitter.

The accused, reportedly called Ashish Kumar, hails from Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of Cyberabad Police on April 4.

Tiger Shroff goes shirtless on the beach

Mumbai– Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff on Tuesday posted a new Instagram picture flaunting chiselled beef.

In the image, the actor poses on the beach in shorts. The star completed his look with sunglasses.

“Did you just call… beach,” he captioned, clearly indicating he misses the sun and sand.

The picture currently has 152K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actor has a slew of films lined up including “Ganapath”, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants a tan!

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the need of tan, going by her post on social media. On Tuesday, Kareena posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting perfect skin.

“I need a tan… Ok going to workout now,” Kareena wrote alongside the image.

Kareena’s photographs currently have 189K likes on the photo-sharing website.

She has returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. She gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women’s Day, when she posted a picture on Instagram.

After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

Bhumi on battling Covid: This is a lot harder than you can imagine

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express gratitude to fans and followers for their wishes, prayers and concern.

The actress also requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the pandemic, and warned them saying it is a lot harder than they could imagine.

“Hello all… I am so overwhelmed by all the love that’s being poured in.. thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven’t had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or dms. I have spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say stay at home and step out only if it’s really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don’t want to get sick. #Covid-19,” Bhumi wrote on Instagram Story.

On Monday Bhumi informed Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living in isolation.

“As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately,” Bhumi shared on Monday. (IANS)