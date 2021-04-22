Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, and more…

Pooja Bhatt feels survivor’s guilt amid Covid second wave deaths

Mumbai– Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to express that she feels a survivor’s guilt owing to the number of deaths that have happened during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pooja also took a dig at politicians saying they have blood on their hands for not being prepared for the disaster.

“Anyone else feeling survivors guilt? I certainly am. Each death I hear of is like a hard blow. The system has failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands. For not preparing. For sending out a message that ‘all is well’. For leaving us to fend for ourselves,” Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

The actress-filmmaker’s tweet comes just a day after Maharashtra witnessed a new record figure of Covid-19 deaths, along with a spike in the number of active cases.

Raveena Tandon: Need stronger movements against lobbies, corruption, land sharks

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to social media on Thursday to talk about the necessity for stronger political will and awareness among citizens to start movements against lobbies, corruption and land sharks. On the occasion of Earth Day, the actress also reminded fans about the need to conserve whatever is still left in the planet on a “war footing”.

“Can’t think of any wishywashy message to write #earthday whatever we need to conserve of whatever is left has to be done on a war footing, it’ll take us centuries to reverse the damage that has already been done , but we need a stronger political will and aware citizens to start stronger movements against lobbies, corruption and land sharks. More initiatives for protecting our forests and wildlife. Join your local NGOs and orgs to help and pitch in. #earthday,” Raveena shared in an Instagram post.

Highlighting on the need to preserve our environment, Raveena also shared photograph of a protester holding a banner that reads: “When all the trees are cut down, when all the animals are dead, when all the waters are poisoned, when all the air is unsafe to breathe, only then will you discover… you cannot eat money.”

Athiya Shetty is ‘child of the earth’ on Earth Day

Mumbai– Actress Athiya Shetty posted a picture posing in the lap of nature, on the occasion of Earth Day on Thursday.

“Child of the earth,” she wrote with the image, where she is seen sitting in a white dress in the middle of sprawling greenery.

Fans loved the picture and flattering comments have been pouring in all day.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya was last seen in the 2019 release, “Motichoor Chaknachoor” starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her Bollywood debut in the film “Hero” in 2015, and was also seen in the film “Mubarakan”.

Aahana Kumra: Grateful to wake up alive every day

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra on Thursday took to social media to express that she feels grateful to be able to wake up alive every day in a nation that is asking for help, and its leaders are unable to find a solution.

Aahana’s post comes at a time when India is battling a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and experiencing a heavy loss of lives and a high number of positive cases on a daily basis.

Aahana shared a few throwback photographs and videos of her scuba diving experience at the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, on Instagram, on the occasion of Earth Day, while making her comment.

“Woke up this morning feeling lost and helpless! A nation that is asking for help and looking at its leaders who have no solution! Grateful to wake up alive everyday!! Never thought I would feel these emotions ever!” she wrote.

“Went through some of my most favourite moments lived! Throwback to austraila and the first time I dived in the open waters! My first dive at the Great Barrier Reef!” she recalled.

“We will survive and hopefully live to see more such beautiful moments in life! With this hope I wish everyone a #happyearthday today! Let’s all do our best to save the earth or else mother nature knows how to show us her wrath! And then karma always finds you!!” she added.

Arjun Rampal tests negative, says quick recovery due to vaccine

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had been battling the virus for almost a week, and he says he managed to recover so quickly because he had already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

“My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light. #recovered,” Arjun Rampal shared in an Instagram post.

On Saturday, the actor wrote on Instagram to inform that he had tested positive and was living in isolation. (IANS)