Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Rasika Dugal,Tanya Sharma, and more…

Payal Ghosh essays different shades in ‘Red’

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh, who came under the spotlight a while back after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment, is gearing up for her next titled “Red”. In the film, she plays a college girl and a housewife.

As a college girl, she essays the role of a teenager, which would be more than a decade younger than her.

“I would be essaying a college girl, housewife and the third one is a surprise in the movie Red. We had to stop shooting because of lockdown. We might have our next schedule from the first of May. I am on a very strict diet to look the part of a teenage girl. It would be hugely different than what I am currently and that’s the challenge I love. I am up for it and keeping nothing left to chance,” Payal said.

“The workout has been keeping me very active as well. And I want to get to the feel of the characters more than the looking part,” Payal added.

“Red” also features Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.

Rasika Dugal asks fans to ‘hang in there’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal took to social media to post a positive message for her fans, amid the Covid gloom. She spoke about anxiety caused by the “uncertainties” of these “strange” times, even as temporary lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Posting a sunkissed picture of herself, she wrote: “Because sunlight kills overthinking If the uncertainties of these strange times are making you anxious…. Hang in there people ! Also

because we can no longer say Be positive (anyway not one of my favourite phrases) #JustSomeSunshine #Monday #MeraMondayMotivation #SunshineOnMyMind #Sunkissed

#NoFilter.”

On the work front, Rasika was recently seen essaying a cameo in the recent sci-fi comedy web series “OK Computer”. She has been known to play meaningful characters and her performances in the series “Delhi Crime” and “Mirzapur” have been greatly appreciated. She was also part of the series “A Suitable Boy” last year.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna slams troll for criticising her bikini pic

Mumbai– Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna lost her cool on Monday when a netizen compared her to her brother and tried slutshaming her.

Krisha had posted a picture on her Instagram profile in a bikini and captioned it: “Wild Child”.

A follower wrote this nasty comment: “Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, your brother Tiger is so good and you are equally worthless. Are you not ashamed? Don’t your parents see such posts)?”

Krisha wrote back: “Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks.”

Her and friends like actress Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi and Pooja Bhatt praised the snapshot.

Tanya Sharma: Was confused when I made by debut in showbiz

Mumbai– Actress Tanya Sharma, who will be seen in “Sasural Simar Ka 2”, admits being confused at the start of her career.

“I feel blessed that I could achieve what I have in showbiz. At the time I was making my debut in the entertainment industry, I was kind of confused but now, with time, I’m passionate about my work. Dancing has been my first love since forever. As we all know the digital era has begun and to be with it, I started a YouTube channel along with my sister (actress Kreetika Sharma), and luckily we are accepted by our audience and we completed one million subscribers on our channel,” she says.

The actress is known for featuring in shows like “Udaan”, “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and “Qurbaan Hua”.

Talking about how she came on board “Sasural Simar Ka 2”, she says: “I was asked to audition for the role and soon things fell into place. I’m thrilled to be a part of this show because, in the last six years, this is the first time I will be working on a character from scratch. Previously, I would always play the lead when a show took a time leap,” she says.

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her first look in ‘Maha Samudram’

Hyderabad– Actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday revealed her first look in the upcoming Telugu film “Maha Samudram”. The actress plays the character of Maha in the bilingual film.

Introducing her character, which looked like a simple yet emotionally strong woman, Aditi’s looks teary-eyed into the oblivion. The film is being made in Tamil and Telugu.

The actress wrote on her Instagram: “Meet #Maha….on her journey of #ImmeasurableLove #Mahasamudram”

The Ajay Bhupati directorial also stars Sharwanand, and will see actor Siddharth coming back to Telugu films after almost four years. Siddharth’s last outing in the Telugu industry was 2017 film “Gruham”.

Aditi was recently seen in the OTT film “The Girl On The Train”. She will next be seen in the anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans”, and the Tamil film “Hey Sinamika”, besides “Maha Samundram”.

Vidya Balan: The ‘Mask’erade is not over yet

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Monday took reminded fans to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected Maharashtra.

“Let’s not forget that the ‘Mask’erade is not over yet,” Vidya wrote, with a photograph of herself on Instagram.

Vidya’s advice to netizens comes after India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record.

The actress recently took a sarcastic jibe at bodyshamers on social media.

On World Health Day, she wrote on Instagram: “People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity – Happy World Health Day. #worldhealthday.”

Vidya will next be seen in “Sherni”, for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forest officer. (IANS)