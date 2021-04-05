Bollywood Roundup: Param Singh, Anupam Kher, Sonali Kulkarni, and more…

Param Singh is ‘poles apart’ from ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahi’ character

Mumbai– Actor Param Singh, who plays the role of Ahaan in the show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, says his ideas and beliefs in life are different from those of his character’s.

Ahaan believes that a woman’s sole job is to take care of her family. He is not fond of outgoing and social women.

“My character and I are poles apart especially when it comes to values and our ideologies. However, I am trying my best to not let that affect my performance and play Ahaan with utmost conviction and authenticity,” he says.

The actor adds he is not letting his “personal bias” affect the way he plays the character in the show.

“I am trying to be in the moment and give it my all and not let personal bias or judgement come into play. I believe this is the best process for an actor — to don different characters, imbibe the character traits and play it with conviction,” he says.

“Ishk Par Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Anupam Kher enjoys working with young talent

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher and Ahana Kumra seem impressed with the team of their upcoming short film “Happy Birthday”. The first look of the film was launched on Monday.

The film, directed by Prasad Kadam, recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival, and was also selected for New York City International Film Festival.

“I enjoy working with young talent as they are enthusiastic and eager. They keep me charged as I take it as a challenge to keep reinventing myself. The short film is especially exciting and it gives me an opportunity to do something different. I’m glad that ‘Happy Birthday’ is garnering international recognition. Congratulations to the entire team,” Kher says.

Kumra adds: “I said yes to the film the minute I read the script. I think it was a very powerful script. It was very moving and you know it’s a dark thriller despite that the performances of the actors will hold. Because the script is written so well. I am so excited that it has been selected for the Paris Play Film Festival and I really look forward to the finals because I really think this film has great potential. Director Prasad (Kadam) has done a fantastic job along with the entire team and the credit goes to the crew and Anupam sir, off course so happy to be sharing screen space with him once again, I couldn’t be happier than this.”

Sonali Kulkarni to host ‘Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded’

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Kulkarni is all set to host “Crime Patrol Satark: Justice Reloaded”. The series is expected to start on April 5.

In the new edition, the actress will talk about the importance of filing a case on time. The show will present a dramatised account of heinous crimes which have remained unsolved.

Talking about her new role, Sonali says: “I’ve just started working with the Crime Patrol team. They are simply fabulous. A performer gets a high by working with such a spirited and perfectionist team. For me, the show is like a torchlight, which is trying to make us aware, and I would like to be that torchbearer for the team by making people ‘satark’ (alert) to be responsible for what we do, instead of falling into traps. Let us be wise and responsible.”

The show was earlier hosted by Annup Sonii.

“I have watched Annup’s work since then, and what he does always generates curiosity – whether it is a series or a TV show. So, Crime Patrol and Annup have a strong association for me, and the kind of trust and compassion that he has evoked in people’s heart, is something very special for me,” she says.

She adds: “I feel proud of him as a friend and as an actor. As far as taking up this season of Crime Patrol is concerned, it is like taking the baton forward from Annup, and I hope that I make him proud. The opportunity came through Rakesh Sarang, and I am so happy that he thought of me as an anchor.”

Karan Johar: Mask up, combat Covid

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday posted a video urging people to mask up, in order to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Johar posted a boomerang clip on Instagram. In the viseo he is seen wearing a red mask and chunky glasses, and is dressed in a red sweatshirt.

“Mask up! Combat Covid! Stay safe,” he wrote as caption.

Johar is currently busy with his next directorial “Takht”, which stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks his return to big screen as director for the first time since his 2016 release “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

His anthology production “Ajeeb Dastans” is all set for an OTT release.

Shraddha Kapoor is ‘running back to nature’

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot from her holiday.

In the Instagram picture she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt.

“Running back to nature,” she wrote as caption.

Shraddha will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar’s upcoming film “Chaalbaaz In London”.

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit “Chaalbaaz”, which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

Sunny Leone is ‘forced to go back home for lockdown’

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone on Monday informed that she is forced to return home from a shoot for lockdown, owing to the resurgence in Covid cases.

Sunny posted an Instagram image that captures her standing at a jetty, dressed casually in a top, trousers, mask and sunglasses.

“Forced to go back home for #lockdown !!! Stay Safe Everyone,” Sunny captioned the photograph.

Sunny’s Instagram post comes a day after the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown across the state till April-end, besides stringent weekday norms to combat the resurgence.

As per the new rules, film or television shootings can continue without crowds, and Covid-19 test certificates are mandatory for all staff and people at the various venues.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have contracted the virus in the last few days, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members working on the set of his film “Ram Setu” have also tested positive for Covid-19. (IANS)