Bollywood Roundup: Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Nora Fatehi’s scorching challenge to fans

Mumbai– Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi scorches social media with her new Instagram post on Friday, and challenges fans saying she doesn’t think they “can take it”.

“Wet hair, bronzed skin… see i dont think that u can take it..” she wrote as the caption with a set of photos where she strikes a pose or two in a metallic silver fringed dress, doing the half split.

Nora is all geared up for her next film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The film stars Ajay Devgn with Sonakshi Sinha. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Kajol shares funny post while wishing Ajay Devgn on his b’day

Mumbai– Actress Kajol has shared a funny post while wishing her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, on his 52nd birthday on Friday.

Kajol posted a picture of Ajay on Instagram. In the image, Ajay is seen holding a camera. It seems that the actor was shooting a film.

“Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera… doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday… today and always,” Kajol wrote.

Kajol began dating Ajay in 1994 while shooting “Gundaraj”. The two married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.

They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, and seven years later Kajol gave birth to son Yug.

Kangana rehearsed ‘Chali chali’ song for a month: ‘Thalaivi’ director

Mumbai– Kangana Ranaut prepared for the song “Chali chali” in “Thalaivi” for almost a month before shooting it, says the film’s “Thalaivi”.

Kangana plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in the film, and the director says the shoot was perfect because of the abundant time they spent at rehearsals.

“Jayalalithaa ji’s persona on screen was alluring and it was a great responsibility to recreate the same in ‘Thalaivi’. However, given the strong screen presence of our very own four-time National Award winner Kangana ji, she worked really hard and rehearsed the song almost for a month to get utmost perfection and the shoot unfolded quite smoothly,” he says.

The song recreates the commencement of Jayalalithaa’s cinematic journey before she entered politics. The director says that a lot of research was done to make sure that the song is perfect.

“Jayalalithaa ji was the ruling superstar of Tamil cinema, one of the earliest reigning queens of romance and a legend who is still loved and respected dearly. We did extensive research to understand the looks and feels of the films of Jayalalithaa ji and accordingly attempted to replicate the same on screen,” he says.

Taapsee Pannu announces summer, shares ‘Shabaash Mithu’ pic

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu on Friday announced the onset of warmer days with a new Instagram picture from the shoot of her upcoming film “Shabaash Mithu”.

The picture is one of the many she has been posting from her preparation sessions for the film, a biopic on Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen in cricket gear, with her hands on her helmet. “Summer has arrived #ShabaashMithu,” she wrote.

Produced by Viacom 18 Studios, the film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia. It has been penned by Priya Aven.

Meanwhile, the actress has her hands full with multiple projects. She will be seen in the film “Looop Lapeta”, which also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is a Hindi remake of the German hit “Run Lola Run”.

Besides this, Taapsee also has the mystery thriller “Haseen Dilruba”. The film has been directed by Vinil Mathew and she will share the screen with Vikrant Massey in the film.

Her other upcoming film is “Rashmi Rocket”, which casts her as a long-distance runner.

Vaani Kapoor: I believe in holistic healing

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor believes in holistic healing. She says it helps in creating a balance in thoughts.

“I genuinely believe in holistic healing. It helps create a balance in our thoughts, which eventually proceeds being our actions concerning our spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical being,” says the actress.

Vaani has started sharing her diet plans, gym routines, and tricks to lead a balanced lifestyle on social media. The actress added that she is constantly trying to learn more about healthy living.

“I’m constantly trying to learn more about living a healthy, happy life and would be most happy if I can share my learnings with people, converse with them and learn more from their knowledge on nutrition and health,” she said.

Katrina Kaif: ‘Learning new things, finding my flow’

Mumbai– Actress Katrina Kaif has shared the key ingredients that defines her success.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen engaged in high intensity workout.

“Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen #preptime,” Katrina wrote alongside the clip.

Katrina did not share what project she has started preparations for, although she is said to have heavy-duty stunts in the upcoming Salman Khan co-starrer “Tiger 3”.

Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project.

Katrina’s next release is “Sooryavanshi”, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to hit the screens on April 30.

She also has the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot” lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she has isolated herself and is in quarantine at home.

“Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Alia wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday night.

Alia’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had got infected with Covid a few weeks back. However, he has now recovered.

Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, which also stars Ranbir.

Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, Karan Johar’s “Takht” and Jasmeet K. Reen’s “Darlings”, which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan. (IANS)