Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, and more…

Kriti Sanon posts clip as Arunachal shoot of ‘Bhediya’ ends

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon posted an Instagram clip on Tuesday to inform fans that the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of her upcoming supernatural film “Bhediya” had been wrapped up smoothly. She was thankful that Arunachal was a Covid-free state and the authorities were helpful.

In the clip, Kriti and Varun are seen filming themselves as they travel through Arunachal Pradesh.

“#ArunachalTravelSeries #BHEDIYA Episode 4: And… It’s a schedule WRAP! @varundvn. We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful!” Kriti wrote as caption.

Kriti and Varun were shooting in the town of Ziro for the film directed by Amar Kaushik. The two stars reunite in “Bhediya” after their 2015 release, “Dilwale”.

Raveena Tandon: Nowhere to go, nothing to do

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon Thadani struck a pose for the camera on Tuesday at home, because she has nowhere to go and nothing to do amidst lockdown.

In the Instagram picture, Raveena wears a white kurta, silver jhumkas and basic make-up.

“Hot summer afternoons, and nowhere to go and nothing to do … so #strikeapose,” she wrote as caption.

Raveena will next be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2” starring Kannada superstar Yash.

“KGF: Chapter 1”, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects. The sequel also casts actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain Adheera.

Radhika Madan celebrates Ashtmi at home in Delhi after years

New Delhi– Actress Radhika Madan is currently spending time with her family in the city. She uploaded a picture on Tuesday to inform that she is celebrating the festival of Ashtmi with family after years.

the actress uploaded a picture holding poori-chana on Instagram with the caption: “Celebrated Ashtmi at home after years! Don’t know how many years. #countingtheBlessing,”

Ashtmi marks the eighth day of the nine-day of the Navratri festival.

Radhika will next be seen in the film “Shiddat”, co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Sonu Sood tweets in support of postponement of board exams in Goa

Panaji– Bollywood star Sonu Sood on Tuesday tweeted in support of students in Goa who are demanding postponement of Class X and XII exams in the wake of the steep spike in Covid-19 related cases.

“When all over the country the exams are postponed there is no way it should be held in Goa and other states, I request @EduMinOfIndia to kindly requests the remaining states not to put lives of all these students at risk. We have a bigger battle to fight now. #postponeexams2021,” Sood tweeted on Tuesday, after a student, Shreyash Desai, tweeted to him urging the actor to take up the issue with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Sonu sir please talk to GOA cm and postpone the 12th GOA board exams, it starts on 24th April 2021. Corona is out of control here in GOA. It got its highest single day cases on 17th April. Please please please very urgent,” Desai wrote in his tweet to Sood.

The National Students Union of India in Goa, which has been demanding the postponement of the exams, has thanked Sood for his gesture.

“Thank you to my dear friend @SonuSood for extending his support to our movement demanding to postpone exams. #postponeexams2021,” state NSUI president Ahraz Mulla said in a tweet.

In all, 43,547 students in Goa are qualified to appear for Class X and XII exams which will begin from May 13 and April 25, respectively.

Priyanka Chopra: Please stay home for yourself, your family, friends

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday urged all to stay at home and get vaccinated, at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point,” wrote Priyanka, in a post she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“Please stay home, I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing.

–Stay home

–Ensure everyone you know stays home

–If you have to step out, wear a mask

–Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly.

–Get the vaccine when it’s your turn

Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system,” she added.

Sun-kissed Sunny spreads warmth on the web

Mumbai– Sunny Leone shared a string of sun-kissed images on Tuesday that capture her basking in golden glow.

In the Instagram pictures, Sunny sits in a denim short dress paired with a tan jacket. To complete her look, she wears sneakers and chunky sunglasses.

Rays of the sun fall on her skin adding radiance to her face.

“Sun-kissed,” she posted as caption.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. She had recently shot for the reality TV show “MTV Splitsvilla” in the state, too.

“Shero” is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show “Anamika”, which is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt. (IANS)