Bollywood Roundup: Kirti Kulhari, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, and more…

Kirti Kulhari shares photo from her trip to the mountains

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday shared a photograph that captures her in the midst of solitude in the mountains. She shared she went on an 80-kilometre trek on her own.

In the photo, Kirti can be seen posing against the backdrop of snowclad mountains, looking at the sky. She did not disclose the location.

“Been away… been with Me… been high up in the mountains… 80 kms trek.. 12000 ft high… 6 days… and am back .. hey peoples … #staysafe. Much more coming your way… loads of love …” Kirti wrote on Instagram.

Kirti has been away from social media for a while, ever since she announced separation from Saahil Sehgal.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the medical thriller web series “Human”.

Sonu Sood: Every needy should get Covid vaccine for free

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood feels the Covid preventive vaccine should be available to the needy for free, and there should be a cap on pricing.

“Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let’s do business some other time,” Sonu Sood tweeted on Wednesday.

Sonu’s tweet came in reaction to a news piece that said that states will get the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose, private hospitals at Rs 600 and centre at Rs 150.

Meanwhile, the Union Government on Wednesday said there are more than 21.57 lakh active Covid cases in the country, which is double the maximum number of active cases India had last year.

Varun Dhawan: Lucky to shoot ‘Bhediya’ in the Covid-free town of Ziro

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday took to social media to express how challenging it has been to shoot for his upcoming film “Bhediya” amid the ongoing pandemic, though he feels lucky that the shoot happened in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, which is Covid-free.

“#bhediya. Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of @amarkaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a covid free town like ziro in #ARUNACHALPRADESH,” he wrote as caption with photographs from the set of the film on Instagram, where he poses with director Amar Kaushik.

“Bhediya” reunites Varun with his “Dilwale” co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress recently informed in an Instagram post that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film in Ziro and also spoke about her friendship with Varun from back in the day when they worked in the 2015 film “Dilwale”.

Anupam Kher shares ‘today’s headlines’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher gave a wonky new meaning to the term ‘headlines’, with his latest post on Wednesday.

“Today’s Headlines!” he wrote as caption, with a picture he posted on Instagram of his of his forehead and the lines on it. Fans were naturally amused.

On April 15, Kher had shared that his actress-politician wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment.

On the professional front, the actor has started working on his next project titled “Moh Maya” in Bhopal. He had recently shared pictures of the mahurat.

Yami Gautam calls her 9 years in Bollywood ‘an incredible journey’

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam, who debuted in Hindi films with the 2012 hit “Vicky Donor”, looks back proudly at her nine years in Bollywood, calling the time surreal.

“The feeling is surreal and it can’t really be articulated in words. It was an incredible journey. I have had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and of being a part of some amazing projects. It was a dream to tell stories that I believe, to entertain people, and I just wish to continue doing that., ” says the actress, ” says the actress, who recently finished the shoot of her upcoming film “Dasvi”.

Yami, who made a mark with film roles such as “Uri”, “Bala”, “Badlapur” and “Kaabil”, has a long line-up of films over the next months. Her upcoming projects include “A Thursday”, “Bhoot Police”, “Lapata” and “Dasvi”.

Sonakshi tweaks the meaning of ‘WFH’

Mumbai– The acronym WFH normally means ‘work from home’ but Sonakshi Sinha decided to give it a spin on Wednesday, while appealing to fans to stay indoors amid the Covid pandemic.

Sonakshi posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a crop top and cycling tights, and posing next to a pilates machine.

“When #WFH for you means Workout from home. #gharperaho,” the actress captioned the image.

Sonakshi recently announced her upcoming project “Bulbul Tarang”, which will have an OTT release. She will also be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and is gearing up for her web series debut in “Fallen”, which casts her as a cop.

Aishwarya posts anniversary celebration pic, with Abhishek on video call

Mumbai– Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday shared an Instagram post of her anniversary celebration. Aishwarya and actor Abhishek Bachchan had celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary on April 20.

In a picture that Aishwarya posted on Wednesday, she can be seen with daughter Aaradhya, posing against a backdrop of flowers. Abhishek can be seen in an inset, joining in via video call. Aishwarya captioned the post with love-struck and heart-shaped emojis.

The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007 at Abhishek’s residence Prateeksha in Mumbai.

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to wish the “still crazy in love” couple on Wednesday.

“Can’t believe it’s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love – happy anniversary @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb,” she wrote along with a gorgeous picture of the two. (IANS)