Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Annup Sonii, Yami Gautam, and more…

Kartik Aaryan wonders if lockdown is on in cheeky post

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a funny post wondering if Maharashtra is currently going through a lockdown or not.

“Uth jaoon ya ho raha hai Lockdown (should I wake up or is the lockdown on)?” Kartik wrote along with a photograph that shows him waking up from sleep.

While Mumbai is currently witnessing lockdown on weekends along with night curfew on weekdays, there are speculations that a complete lockdown might be announced soon, given that official figures show Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of Covid.

Annup Sonii: Working in good projects gives me a high

Mumbai– Actor Annup Sonii, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming web film “Raat Baaki Hai”, says being passionate about acting, the greatest high he gets is by working in good projects.

In recent times, the actor has appeared in several projects.

“I always say I am a passionate actor, passionate about acting, and it is not that acting is my profession but it is my passion too. So working in good projects with great scripts gives me a high. The coincidence that ‘Tandav’ and ‘1962: The War In The Hills’ and now ‘Raat Baaki Hai’ — it is almost like I have a project releasing every month. Luckily I have a feature film named “Satyamev Jayate 2″ coming up too. It is a great feeling for me as an actor,” he said.

In the film “Raat Baaki Hai”, he essays Kartik, who is accused of murder. The film is an adaption of Atul Satya Koushik’s famous play “Ballygunge 1990”.

The story of the film revolves around a single night when two estranged lovers reunite after a 12-year separation under strange circumstances. One is on the run from a murder suspect and, as the plot progresses, twists await to be unfolded.

Featuring Rahul Dev, Paoli Dam and Dipannita Sharma along with Annup, and directed by Avinash Das, “Raat Baaki Hai” releases on Zee5 on April 16.

Radhika Madan moonwalks her way to Delhi

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan updated her fans that she is going to Delhi. The actress made the announcement of her departure in a special video, where she is dancing her way home.

In the video, Radhika is at the airport carrying her luggage, when she suddenly decides to stop and moonwalk, leaving her followers entertained.

The “Angrezi Medium” actress captioned the Instagram post, uploaded on Tuesday as: “Lo Chali main #enroutehome #airportdiaries”.

On the work front, Radhika will soon be seen in the film “Shiddat”.

Sunny Leone heads to Kerala to begin shoot of ‘Shero’

Thiruvananthapuram– Sunny Leone returns to Kerala to start the shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. The actress was in Kerala recently, to shoot for the reality TV show “MTV Splitsvilla”.

“I am elated to be back to Kerala to shoot for the first schedule of the film. I love this place and it serves as the perfect backdrop for the film,” Sunny tells IANS.

“Shero” will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

“I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Shero’. This is a character which is very different from the ones I have played earlier. I have been preparing to slip under the skin of the character for the past few weeks. It is a very layered and interesting part,” she claimed.

Madhuri Dixit Nene looks ‘pretty in pink’ in new photo-op

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene ups her style quotient in a pretty pink lehenga, in her new Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the Instagram photo-op, Madhuri is seen posing in a light and dark pink zari lehenga. She completed her look with dark pink lips, drop diamond earrings and a neck piece. She tied her hair into an untidy bun.

“Pretty in pink,” she wrote as caption.

The actress is set to make her digital debut in the series “Finding Anamika”. In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing.

The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

Yami Gautam urges everyone to ‘go natural’

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam is utilising Tuesday for self care, going by her social media post.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram stories, where she is seen wearing a hair mask.

“Homemade pack for hair — Kinda day #gonatural,” Yami wrote on the image.

Speaking about her work, Yami recently shared that she has started shooting for her upcoming thriller “A Thursday”. Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

It revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao. (IANS)