Bollywood Roundup: Diana Penty, Disha Patani, Amit Sadh, and more…

Diana Penty reveals ‘cool’ trick to deal with lockdown, curfews

Mumbai– Actress Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear.

“And this is how I’m taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat… too bad this is a throwback,” she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: “Stay safe everyone.”

The actress announced her Malayalam debut film co-starring Dulqar Salmaan a while back. The untitled project has gone on floor. She will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

Disha Patani flaunts washboard abs

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani shows off washboard abs in a new mirror selfie she posted on Wednesday.

The actress has been working out at home ever since gyms have shut due to lockdown. Disha keeps giving fans a sneak peak into her workout regime and technique to stay fit.

In the latest Instagram post, the “Malang” actress wears black shorts teamed with a grey sports bra,a dn she looks sexy and fit at the same time. While she chose not to write anything on stories, she used emoticons of a flower and a dog to express her mood.

Disha will be seen in “Ek Villain Returns” and “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” next. She also has “K-Tina” coming up.

Amit Sadh quits social media

Mumbai– Actor Amit Sadh on Wednesday uploaded what will possibly be his last post on Instagram. In the post, he informed fans that he is leaving social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn’t feel right about spamming people with trivial posts.

“I am going offline. The recent events have made me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict Covid restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my post and reels of gym sessions, the silly things I do, will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone. I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for the things to get better,” he wrote in the post.

In his post he also urged people to help those who are in need, especially daily wagers.

Amit ended his three-para post by thanking fans and assuring them that he is not abandoning them. The actor also requested all his fans to take care of themselves, help the needy, give people salaries on time and be safe.

Salman Khan unveils cover of Kabir Bedi’s memoir

Mumbai– Actor Kabir Bedi launched the book cover of his forthcoming memoir “Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor”. The cover was digitally launched by actor Salman Khan on Facebook on Wednesday.

In his interaction with Salman, Bedi narrated a series of fascinating anecdotes that he has penned in the book.

Wishing luck to Kabir Bedi for the book, Salman said: “Your personality as a star and human being is pure, so whatever comes out from this book would be straight from your heart and soul. It is going to be a beautiful read and I wish that a lot of people will learn from your experiences shared.”

Bedi said at the event: “It is indeed a special moment for me to have GQ and Salman Khan unveil the cover of my book. GQ represents the best style. And Salman is a person who has a heart of gold and one who has been a good friend to me. My book is the story of a middle class boy from Delhi who becomes an international star. It’s also about the successes I’ve seen, the emotional traumas I’ve suffered, how I survived the worst of them, and found fulfilment in the end.”

“Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor” is about the highs and lows of Kabir Bedi’s professional and personal life, his tumultuous relationships, including marriage and divorce, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, his exciting days in India, Europe, and Hollywood, and how he made India proud.

The book is scheduled to be published with Westland Publications on April 19.

Aamna Sharif opens up on OTT debut in ‘Damaged 3’

Mumbai– TV star Aamna Sharif is excited about her OTT debut with the third season of the popular web series “Damaged”.

“As an actor, I’m innately driven towards strong characters that add value to the narrative of a story. The ‘Damaged’ franchise has presented interesting female characters that drive the story around them, which intrigued me to the show. As I read the script for the third installment, I was hooked to the enigmatic persona of my character with deeply rooted secrets but a strong, confident, tough and unapologetic individual who lives by her rules,” Aamna said.

“I am excited to begin this journey and be a part of a story that I have loved, I hope the audience also resonates with the same sentiments of my character,” she added.

The psychological crime drama web series “Damaged” witnessed Amruta Khanvilkar playing the lead in season one, followed by Hina Khan in the second season.(IANS)