Bollywood Roundup: Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Maniesh Paul, and more…

Bipasha Basu has ‘prayers for all’ during these testing times

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu on Monday uploaded an Instagram image that captures her meditation. In the caption, she spoke of how humanity is the need of the hour more than ever, during these times of the pandemic.

“Prayers for all. Humanity is the need of the hour,” she wrote.

The snapshot shows Bipasha at the terrace, dressed in blue and deep in meditation.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s 2020 web series “Dangerous” opposite husband Karan Singh Grover. Her last-released Bollywood film is the horror flick “Alone”, also co-starring Karan.

Shilpa Shetty talks about lockdown stress in new post

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday opened up on the need to stay fit and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other restrictions. The actress also highlighted the importance of keeping one’s body safe from the effect of restricted movements.

“The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But we have to stand united and do what we need to do. Foremost, we need to ensure our own bodies don’t fall prey to the effects of restricted movements.

#MondayMotivation,” Shilpa tweeted.

“It’s important to keep the muscles and joints flexible & agile, while tending to our immunity. So, this morning, I decided to make the routine a little tougher for myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana,” she informed.

“This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs. Do try this flow, but remember to only stretch as much as your body permits. Don’t force anything,” Shilpa suggested.

She concluded with a reminder: “Stay safe, maintain social distance, and please mask up when you step out (if you have to).”

Maniesh Paul asks fans how he looks clean-shaven

Mumbai– Actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Monday to post a selfie flaunting a clean-shaven look, dressed in a blue hoodie.

He asked his fans how he looked and also spoke about how he has opted for this look after 11 years.

“When you use a razor after 11 years and dont know where to stop…hahahahaha clean shaven or beard??what say? kya bolti public!!!#mp #newlook #shave #clean #beard #look #stubble,” he wrote.

Composer Vishal Dadlani responded: “I knew this kid in 2010,” while actor Rohit Roy wrote: “I have been telling u since years and am glad that the lockdown has made u do it.”

Maniesh has the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” lined up, which features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He started shooting for the film last November.

The actor has been part of films such as “Tere Bin Laden 2”, “Ranbanka” and “Mickey Virus” in the past.

Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to have performed at Vaishno Devi shrine

Mumbai– Singer Tulsi Kumar performed at Vaishno Devi, and she says it was a blessing to be able to perform at the shrine during the ongoing festival of Navratras.

Also a part of the celebrations at Vaishno Devi this year are singers Daler Mehndi, Anuradha Paudwal, and Sukhwinder Singh.

“After lockdown, amid the situation we all are in, I am glad that I kickstarted with a performance at this holy place and sung my heart out for Goddess Durga,” said the singer, who performed on Sunday.

“During these tough times that we are facing right now, festivals bring us together, and not only do they serve as a sense of hope but also help us seek blessings from God while praying and hoping that things get better from here on,” she added.

“This is my small little attempt at giving to the people and also encouraging them to fight through this,” she said, encouraging people to be brave amidst the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Sanya Malhotra flaunts a few throwback moves

Mumbai– Actress Sanya Malhotra on Monday posted a throwback dance video on Instagram, where she is seen adding a contemporary touch to the song “Radha” from the 2000 film “Lagaan”.

The actress is seen shaking a leg with her choreographer friend Shazeb Sheikh on the track.

“Hi Sha #throwback,” Sanya captioned the image.

On the work front, Sanya will be seen in “Love Hostel” alongside Vikrant Massey and “Meenakshi Sundereshwar” with Abhimanyu Dassani.

She starred in the comedy drama “Pagglait”, which released on OTT recently.

Disha Patani flaunts hourglass perfection in fringed bikini

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani showcases hourglass perfection in a new bikini snapshot she shared on Monday.

Disha shared the picture on Instagram, posing on the beach in a burnt orange fringed bikini. The sunrays add an extra golden glow to her skin.

She captioned the image with an octopus emoji.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” a longside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric dra ma “KTina”.

Sunny Leone goes for morning hike in Kerala

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone went for a morning hike in Kerala on Sunday.

Sunny posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a top of a hill. She is taking a selfie dressed in a pink coloured athleisure. The actress is sporting a no make-up look.

“Morning hike!!! The beauty of Kerala and fresh air!”A she captioned the picture.

Sunny has returned to Kerala to start the shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. She was in Kerala recently, to shoot for the reality TV show “MTV Splitsvilla”.

“Shero” will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Sunny is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show “Anamika”, which is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt. (IANS)